Jeff Brohm on Caullin Lacy: 'We'd Love to Have Him Back' for 2025 Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Last week, the Louisville football program lost a major offensive weapon when Caullin Lacy decided to opt out for the remainder of the 2024 season.
But while many would be led to believe that the slot receiver would be moving on from the Cardinals following the end of the year, whether that be voluntarily or forcibly, the latter doesn't seem to be the case.
Speaking to the media for Louisville's weekly press conference, head coach Jeff Brohm saifd that "when it comes to Caullin Lacy, we'd love to have him back" for the 2025 season.
Of course, that doesn't mean that Brohm was happy with Lacy's decision to sit for the rest of the season. While he said that he supported Lacy's decision, he was "not in agreement" with it.
"We support all the decisions that our players make that they think is best for them," Brohm said. "I was not in agreement with the decision, it's not best for our football team.
"But, I understand where he's coming from, and we definitely want to do what's best for all of our players, and always will do that. I do think we're not as good a team without him, but at the same time, we're going to support him in whatever he wants us to help him."
While in theory Lacy could enter the transfer portal when the 2024 season ends, a source told Louisville Cardinals On SI late last week that the two sides feel good about his potential return to the Cardinals for the 2025 season. Additionally, Lacy's agent, David Ben-Zaken of BZ Sports Management, said in a statement to On3 that Lacy "anticipates returning to Louisville for another season."
The transfer from South Alabama suffered a broken collarbone on the final day of fall camp, which caused him to miss the Cardinals' first three games of the 2024 season. In the four games since his return against Notre Dame back on Sept. 28, he has caught 15 passes for 179 yards, and is currently third on the team in receiving yards. He also has five kick returns for 191 yards, including a 100-yard return for a touchdown this past weekend against Miami.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound receiver was one of the most prolific and explosive wide receivers in all of college football this past season. He caught 91 passes for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns, with the receptions mark good for fifth in the FBS and the yardage mark coming in at sixth. He took home First-Team All-Sun Belt honors for his efforts.
The Mobile, Ala native also had a productive 2022 campaign, logging 64 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns. In four years with the Jaguars, he has caught 207 passes for 2,517 yards and 13 touchdowns; while also rushing 31 times for 140 yards.
Louisville will be back in action this Saturday, Nov. 2 at Clemson. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X