Watch: Jeff Brohm, Brian Brohm and Louisville Players Preview Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Facing SMU for their final road game and ACC matchup of the 2025 season, the Louisville football program could not overcome a litany of impactful injuries and woeful underperformance, instead getting decimated to the tune of 38-6 by the Mustangs this past Saturday.
Next up, the Cardinals will return home for their regular season finale against Kentucky in the Governor's Cup. Kickoff against the Wildcats is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Jeff Brohm, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm, middle linebacker T.J. Quinn and center Pete Nygra took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game vs. SMU, previewed the upcoming game vs. Kentucky, and more.
Below is the partial transcript from Jeff Brohm's press conference, as well as the videos from Brian Brohm, Quinn and Nygra's press conference:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Brian Brohm
Middle Linebacker T.J. Quinn and Center Pete Nygra
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky