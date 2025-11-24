Louisville Report

Watch: Jeff Brohm, Brian Brohm and Louisville Players Preview Kentucky

The head coach of the Cardinals, as well as their offensive coordinator, T.J. Quinn and Pete Nygra met with the media to discuss their upcoming matchup vs. the Wildcats.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm during the Cards' 51-17 win over Eastern Kentucky University at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm during the Cards' 51-17 win over Eastern Kentucky University at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Facing SMU for their final road game and ACC matchup of the 2025 season, the Louisville football program could not overcome a litany of impactful injuries and woeful underperformance, instead getting decimated to the tune of 38-6 by the Mustangs this past Saturday.

Next up, the Cardinals will return home for their regular season finale against Kentucky in the Governor's Cup. Kickoff against the Wildcats is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Jeff Brohm, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm, middle linebacker T.J. Quinn and center Pete Nygra took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game vs. SMU, previewed the upcoming game vs. Kentucky, and more.

Below is the partial transcript from Jeff Brohm's press conference, as well as the videos from Brian Brohm, Quinn and Nygra's press conference:

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Brian Brohm

Middle Linebacker T.J. Quinn and Center Pete Nygra

