Watch: HC Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Preview Boca Raton Bowl vs. Toledo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's 2025 season will officially conclude in one week.

Next week, the Cardinals will make their way down to South Florida, where a matchup with Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl will be waiting for them. Kickoff against the Rockets is set Tuesday, December 23 at 2:00 p.m. EST from Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.

"We did give them a little break after the season," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "We had a long stretch of our game, had some guys miss some games as well, and we wanted to get them back fresh and healthy as we could. I thought we did a good job of that. ... We've been back at it on the practice field since last Wednesday. It's gone well to this point. We'll finish our last practice on Thursday before we take off Friday to head down south. I think it's important we finish strong. We came ready to play the last game, which was great. It's important that we do that the last game of the whole season.

Playing Toledo in a bowl game might not be super alluring to most fans, but the Rockets are better than they get credit for. Toledo was the preseason pick to win the MAC, and finished the season 8-4 overall, and barely missed out on going to the MAC Championship after going 6-2 in league play.

"Toledo has played good football over the years," Brohm said. "They've always been the top of their conference. They have really good defense. They remind me quite a bit of James Madison, as far as they've got athleticism, they have talent at some key positions where you have to have it. They know how to win."

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback Miller Moss and defensive end Clev Lubin took time to meet with the media. They discussed the regular season as a whole, previewed the upcoming game vs. Toledo, how they are preparing for the game against the Rockets, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conferences:

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

Quarterback Miller Moss

Defensive End Clev Lubin

