Listen: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm, AD Josh Heird Talk Invitation to Boca Raton Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - How about a trip to South Florida for the Holidays?

On Sunday, the Louisville football program officially learned their bowl draw for this postseason. They're heading down to Boca Raton, Fla. for the Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans, where a matchup with Toledo will be waiting for them. Kickoff between the Cardinals and Rockets is set for Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

"There's a lot worse places to end up on December 23 than Boca Raton, Florida." athletic director Josh Heird said. "So we're going to take advantage of, hopefully, good weather and enjoy ourselves."

Picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference during the preseason, Louisville finished the 2025 regular season at 8-4, while going 4-4 in ACC play. The Cardinals had 11 players named to the 2025 All-ACC Team, which included wide receiver Chris Bell earning a First-Team nod.

As for the Rockets, the were picked to win the Mid-American Conference in the preseason, but finished fourth in the MAC standings at 6-2 in league play, on top of 8-4 overall. However, Toledo will not have head coach Jason Candle on the sidelines to lead them, as he left for the vacant job at UConn.

"We're excited to go to a great destination," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "We get to play good Toledo football team. I know it'll be a lot of fun. I know you guys will do a great job. We're looking forward to get down there, and just having a great time, and playing some competitive football."

Following the bowl draw announcement, athletic director Josh Heird and head coach Jeff Brohm, along with representatives from the Boca Raton Bowl, took time to meet with the media. They talked about the prospect of facing Toledo, the preparation for the Rockets, the bowl selection process, and more.

Below is the audio from their press conference:

(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

