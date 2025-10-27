Louisville Report

Watch: Jeff Brohm, Richard Owens and Louisville Players Preview Virginia Tech

The head coach of the Cardinals, as well as their offensive line coach, defensive end Wesley Bailey and offensive tackle Rasheed Miller met with the media to discuss their upcoming matchup vs. the Hokies.

Matthew McGavic

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm leads the team onto the field to play the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In what was their first home game in three weeks, the Louisville football program was able to outlast Boston College just long enough, using three forced turnovers and a 300-yard day on the ground to escape with a 38-24 win this past Saturday.

Next up, Louisville heads back on the road to take on Virginia Tech. Kickoff against the Hokies is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Jeff Brohm, offensive line coach Richard Owens, defensive end Wesley Bailey and offensive tackle Rasheed Miller took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game vs. Boston College, previewed the upcoming game at Virginia Tech, and more.

Below is the partial transcript from Brohm's press conference, as well as the videos from Owens, Bailey and Miller's press conference:

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

Offensive Line Coach Richard Owens

Defensive End Wesley Bailey and Offensive Tackle Rasheed Miller

(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)

