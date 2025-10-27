Watch: Jeff Brohm, Richard Owens and Louisville Players Preview Virginia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In what was their first home game in three weeks, the Louisville football program was able to outlast Boston College just long enough, using three forced turnovers and a 300-yard day on the ground to escape with a 38-24 win this past Saturday.
Next up, Louisville heads back on the road to take on Virginia Tech. Kickoff against the Hokies is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3:00 p.m. EST.
Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Jeff Brohm, offensive line coach Richard Owens, defensive end Wesley Bailey and offensive tackle Rasheed Miller took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game vs. Boston College, previewed the upcoming game at Virginia Tech, and more.
Below is the partial transcript from Brohm's press conference, as well as the videos from Owens, Bailey and Miller's press conference:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Offensive Line Coach Richard Owens
Defensive End Wesley Bailey and Offensive Tackle Rasheed Miller
