Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Previews Washington
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just like last season, the Louisville football program is heading out west for their bowl game.
After going 8-4 overall and 5-3 in ACC play, the Cardinals' postseason reward is a matchup with Washington in the Sun Bowl. Kickoff against the Huskies from Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST.
"Without question, we're excited as a team to go to El Paso and play in the Sun Bowl," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "We've heard nothing but great things about the Sun Bowl and the reputation, and the great time that all of our players and people in our party will get to experience. We're excited to get down there and have a good time."
UW went just 6-6 this season and only 4-5 in Big Ten play during their first year in the conference, but Brohm knows Washington is a program to watch out for. After all, the Huskies were the national runner-up just last season.
"Of course, Washington had a tremendous year a year ago," Brohm said. "I know they have a lot of talent on their football team. They're well coached. Like I said, I've coached in the Big Ten, and that's a defensive league. It's hard to score as many points in that league. Just very good defenses, the weather's not as conducive, and you got to be really efficient."
Prior to their upcoming matchup, Brohm took time to meet with the media. He previewed the Huskies themselves, discussed the early happenings in the transfer portal, and more.
Below is the video from Brohm's press conference:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Bob Kupbens - Imagn Images)
