Watch: Brian Brohm, Louisville Quarterbacks Talk Spring Practice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're nearly one week into the Louisville football program's month-long set of spring practices. The Cardinals officially kicked off spring ball last Wednesday, thus beginning the long offseason process of preparing for year four under head coach Jeff Brohm.

In the current day and age of college football, due to NIL and the transfer portal, it's fairly common to see a good amount of roster changeover from year-to-year. Louisville is no exception to this, especially at the quarterback spot. Not only is Miller Moss graduating, Deuce Adams, Brady Allen and Mason Mims all hit the portal.

Because of that, for the fourth year in a row, the Cardinals will be rolling with a transfer as their starting quarterback, bringing in Lincoln Kienholz from Ohio State. West Georgia's David Wydner also transferred in, walk-on Ryan Zimmerman was placed on scholarship, and highly-regarded prospect Briggs Cherry is a true freshman.

While we aren't even a full week into spring ball quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm has liked what he has seen out of his position through the first three practices.

"Obviously, we've got a lot of new pieces to the quarterback room with three new guys in there learning the offense," quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Brian Brohm said. "Everybody came in basically in January, and we've been studying and working to pick up all the new things that they need to learn.

"We're through practice three now of spring ball, so those guys are learning things and seeing things a little bit for the second time, because we go through some things in the winter. But they're doing good. I feel very good about what we got, and feel good about the depth in the room."

On Monday, Brohm, Kienholz, Wydner, Zimmerman and Cherry took time to meet with the media. They discussed the start of spring practice, the newcomers adjusting to head coach Jeff Brohm's offense, what brought them to Uof, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conferences:

Quarterbacks Coach Brian Brohm

Quarterbacks Lincoln Kienholz, Davin Wydner, Ryan Zimmerman and Briggs Cherry

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(Photo of Brian Brohm: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

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