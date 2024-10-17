Former Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee Among NFL's Highest-Graded Rookies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We might be just a month-and-a-half into the 2024 NFL season, but Jarvis Brownlee is already making an impact for the Tennessee Titans.
The former Louisville cornerback was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round of this past April's NFL Draft, and not even two months into his rookie season, he's already seeing significant playing time. In five games and two starts, Brownlee has logged 13 tackles (12 solo), two for loss and two pass break ups.
The advanced stats also show that the 5-foot-10, 194-pound corner has been one of the top rookies in the NFL this season. In Pro Football Focus' list of top 15 rookies through six weeks, the cornerback comes in at seventh with a PFF grade of 79.7.
In fact, not only has Brownlee been one of the top rookies, he's been one of the best cornerbacks in the league up to this point. Among corners with 150 snaps logged, his 79.7 grade comes in at sixth. That's higher than players like Pat Surtain II, Jalen Ramsey, Tariq Woolen and even fellow former Card Jaire Alexander.
While he was somewhat limited in the final few games of the 2023 season at Louisville due to a foot injury, Brownlee was still among one of the best cornerbacks in the ACC. In 11 games and nine starts, he logged 30 tackles, one for loss, six pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.
The Miami Gardens, Fla. native came to Louisville ahead of the 2022 season after three years at Florida State. While there were some struggles with lapses in coverage, Brownlee still made an impact thanks to his physical nature. Starting all 13 games in his first season as a Cardinal, he tallied 12 pass breakups, which was good for second in the ACC, as well as 66 tackles, 2.5 for loss, two interceptions.
During his time as a Seminole, Brownlee collected 78 tackles, 4.0 for loss, a sack, three interceptions, four pass breakups and a forced fumble in 21 games.
(Photo of Jarvis Brownlee: Steve Roberts - Imagn Images)
