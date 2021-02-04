Report: Defensive Coordinator Bryan Brown to Stay at Louisville After Interest from Tennessee

The second-year assistant coach for the Cardinals reportedly will not be leaving for the vacant position with the Volunteers.

(Photo of Bryan Brown: John Sommers II/Special to the Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With all the turnover on the coaching staff that the Louisville football program has experienced this offseason, we now know that at least one assistant will not be leaving.

Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, who has anchored a tremendous turnaround on that side of the ball for Louisville during his tenure, will be staying with the Cardinals after receiving interest from Tennessee regarding the same position, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Prior to Feldman’s report, FootballScoop had reported that Brown was potentially focus of the Volunteers’ search for a new defensive coordinator, but that he was “highly likely” remain at Louisville.

Brown followed Scott Satterfield from Appalachian State when he was hired as the head coach of the Cardinals after the 2018 season, where he was also the defensive coordinator. In his two years at Louisville, the defense has ascended to No. 39 in total defense and No. 49 in scoring defense this past season. During Bobby Petrino’s final year as the head coach, the Cardinals were No. 122 & 127 in those respective categories.

So far this offseason, four assistant coaches have departed the program. Running backs coach Norval McKenzie was hired to the same position at his alma mater of Vanderbilt, quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce took the offensive coordinator job at Appalachian State, offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford accepted the offensive line coaching position with the Atlanta Falcons, and safeties coach ShaDon Brown left to be the co-defensive coordinator for West Virginia.

Louisville later hired East Carolina running backs coach De’Rail Sims to replace McKenzie, and promoted quality control coach Pete Thomas to quarterbacks coach. Most recently, it has been reported that Auburn’s Jack Bicknell Jr. has been hired as Louisville’s new offensive line coach, but will not have the offensive coordinator title. A replacement has yet to be named for Brown.

Louisville ended the 2020 season at 4-7 overall and 3-7 in the ACC. Spring practice is scheduled to begin on Monday. Feb. 8. The Cardinals will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp