Report: Louisville C Bryan Hudson Signs UDFA Deal with Lions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, Louisville offensive lineman Bryan Hudson is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Detroit Lions, according to The Draft Network's Justin Melo.
Hudson was one of nine former Cardinals to go undrafted this year, and is the second former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free agent deal, following quarterback Jack Plummer. Four Louisville players were selected in this year's draft.
This past season, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound center was the best offensive lineman in the ACC. He was not only named both a First-Team All-ACC selection, but was also the winner of the 2023 Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which goes to the most outstanding blocker in the ACC.
Despite battling a knee injury for over half the year, Hudson still started all 14 games, logged 490 pass block snaps played and 927 total blocking snaps. In that time, he allowed just one sack, three quarterback hits and 10 quarterback hurries.
The Georgetown, Ky. native was also named a Second-Team All-ACC selection in 2022. The season, he allowed just four sacks, two QB hits and eight QB pressures across 914 total blocking snaps played in 13 starts.
Over the course of his five year collegiate career - his first two at Virginia Tech and last three at Louisville - Hudson allowed only six sacks in 61 career games played and 3,432 blocking snaps taken. He sports a career efficiency rating of 98.2 percent, per Pro Football Focus.
(Photo of Bryan Hudson: Jerome Miron - USA TODAY Sports)
