Elon Transfer CB Brycen Scott Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - More defensive back help via the transfer portal is heading the Louisville football program’s way.

Former Elon cornerback Brycen Scott announced Sunday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He's coming off of a visit to campus this weekend.

Scott is the third transfer safety to commit to Louisville in this cycle, following Texas’ Santana Wilson and Kentucky’s D.J. Waller. He's also the second defensive back of the day to commit, following Tennessee safety Kaleb Beasley.

So far, Louisville has landed 30 transfer commitments, offsetting 24 portal defections that they have seen up to this point. The 14-day transfer window officially closed this past Friday, and it is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 5-foot-1, 183-pound corner is coming off of a breakout sophomore campaign this past season with the Phoenix. Appearing in 10 games with eight starts, Scott registered 35 tackles (18 solo), seven pass breakups and half a sack. He also got some run as a return man, returning four punts for 40 yards and two kickoffs for 29.

Scott joined Elon as part of their 2024 recruiting class, and was able to see the field as a true freshman later the year. The Florence, S.C. native made 10 appearances off the bench, logging nine tackles (seven solo) and a pass breakup. He also returned 13 punts for 88 yards, and and two kickoffs for 54 yards.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

