Cards in the NFL: 2025 Week 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 14 of the National Football League's 2025 season is now in the books. As expected, former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league.

20 former Cards have made it to active NFL rosters so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cardinals fared in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season:

Yasir Abdullah

Position: Linebacker

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Years at UofL: 2018-22

Week 1 (vs. Panthers): Subbed for no stats.

Week 2 (at Bengals): Subbed one assisted tackle.

Week 3 (vs. Texans): Subbed for no stats.

Week 4-6: Inactive.

Week 7 (vs. Rams): Subbed for one solo tackle.

Week 8: Bye Week

Week 9 (at Raiders): Subbed for one solo tackle.

Week 10 (at Texans): Subbed for one solo tackle.

Week 11 (vs. Chargers): Subbed for three tackles (two solo).

Week 12-14: Inactive



Season (Seven games, zero starts): Seven tackles (five solo).

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Baltimore Ravens/Philadelphia Eagles

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Bills): Subbed for three tackles (two solo).

Weeks 2-4: Inactive.

Week 5 (vs. Texans): Subbed for two solo tackles.

Week 6 (vs. Rams): Did not play.

Week 7: Bye Week

Weeks 8-10: Inactive. Traded to Eagles after week nine.

Week 11: Placed on Reserve/Retired List prior to Week 11.

Season (Two games, zero starts): Five tackles (four solo).

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2018-20

Week 1 (vs. Rams): Started for one reception on one target for four yards.

Week 2 (at Titans): Started for no receptions on one target.

Week 3 (at Eagles): Subbed for no stats

Week 4 (vs. Colts): Subbed for one reception on two targets for an 88 yard touchdown.

Week 5 (vs. 49ers): Started for two receptions on four targets for 72 yards.

Week 6: Inactive.

Week 7 (at Jaguars): Started for no stats.

Week 8: Bye Week.

Weeks 9-14: Injured Reserve.

Season (Six games, four starts): Four receptions on eight targets for 164 yards and one touchdown.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Guard/Tackle

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Weeks 1-3: Started at right guard.

Week 4: Inactive.

Weeks 5-8: Started at right guard.

Week 9: Inactive.

Weeks 10-11: Started at right guard.

Week 12: Bye Week.

Weeks 13-14: Started at right guard

Season: 11 games, 11 starts.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Weeks 1-6: Did not play.

Week 7 (at Lions): Subbed for one rush for -1 yards (kneel down).

Week 8: Did not play.

Week 9: Bye Week.

Week 10: Did not play.

Week 11 (at Bills): Subbed for one rush for -1 yards (kneel down).

Week 12 (at Rams): Subbed for 8-15 passing for 62 yards; one rush for six yards.

Weeks 13-14: Did not play.

Season (Three games, zero starts): 8-15 passing for 62 yards; three rushes for 4 yards.

Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Position: Cornerback

Team: Tennessee Titans/New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2022-23

Week 1 (at Broncos): Started for nine tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss, and one pass defense.

Week 2 (vs. Rams): Started for eight tackles (five solo).

Week 3 (vs. Colts): Inactive. Traded to Jets prior to Week 4.

Week 4: Inactive.

Week 5 (vs. Cowboys): Subbed for no stats.

Week 6 (vs. Broncos): Subbed for six tackles (five solo), one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.

Week 7 (vs. Panthers): Subbed for six tackles (four solo).

Week 8 (at Bengals): Subbed for seven tackles (four solo) and two pass defenses.

Week 9: Bye Week.

Week 10 (vs. Browns): Started for four tackles (two solo).

Week 11 (at Patriots): Started for eight tackles (six solo).

Week 12 (at Ravens): Subbed for five tackles (three solo).

Week 13 (vs. Falcons): Inactive.

Week 14: Injured Reserve.

Season (Nine games, four starts): 53 tackles (35 solo), three tackles for loss, three pass defenses and one forced fumble.

Kei'Trel Clark

Position: Cornerback

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Years at UofL: 2020-22

Week 1: Inactive.

Week 2 (vs. Panthers): Subbed one pass defense and two tackles (one solo).

Week 3 (at 49ers): Subbed for five tackles (three solo).

Week 4 (vs. Seahawks): Subbed for three tackles (two solo) and one tackle for loss.

Week 5 (vs. Titans): Started for four tackles (two solo) and one pass defense.

Week 6 (at Colts): Subbed for two tackles (one solo).

Week 7 (vs. Packers): Subbed for one solo tackle.

Week 8: Bye Week.

Week 9 (at Cowboys): Subbed for one solo tackle.

Week 10 (at Seahawks): Subbed for three tackles (two solo) and one fumble forced.

Week 11 (vs. 49ers): Subbed for two solo tackles.

Week 12 (vs. Jaguars): Subbed for one solo tackle.

Weeks 13-14: Subbed for no stats.

Season (12 games, one start): 24 tackles (16 solo), one tackle for loss, two pass defenses and one fumble forced.

YaYa Diaby

Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Years at UofL: 2020-22

Week 1 (at Falcons): Started for three solo tackles, one tackle for loss and two QB hits.

Week 2 (at Texans): Started for two tackles (one solo).

Week 3 (vs. Jets): Started for four tackles (two solo), one sack, two tackles for loss and two QB hits.

Week 4 (vs. Eagles): Started for three solo tackles.

Week 5 (at Seahawks): Started for two tackles (one solo) and one quarterback hit.

Week 6 (vs. 49ers): Started for three solo tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

Week 7 (at Lions): Started for five tackles (two solo), one sack, two tackles for loss, one QB hit and one forced fumble.

Week 8 (at Saints): Started for one assisted tackle.

Week 9: Bye Week.

Week 10 (vs. Patriots): Started for three tackles (one solo) and one quarterback hit.

Week 11 (at Bills): Started for two tackles (one solo) and one quarterback hit.

Week 12 (at Rams): Started for two solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

Week 13 (vs. Cardinals): Started for two tackles (one solo), one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.

Week 14 (vs. Saints): Started for two tackles (one solo) and a QB hit.

Season (13 games, 13 starts): 34 tackles (21 solo), nine tackles for loss, six sacks, 12 QB hits and one forced fumble.

Storm Duck

Position: Cornerback

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2023

Week 1 (at Colts): Started for two tackles (one solo) and one pass defense.

Weeks 2-7: Inactive.

Week 8 (at Falcons): Subbed for no stats. Suffered season-ending knee injury.

Season (Two games, one start): Two tackles (one solo) and one pass defense.

Ashton Gillotte

Position: Defensive End

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Years at UofL: 2021-24

Week 1 (vs. Chargers): Subbed for one solo tackle.

Week 2 (vs. Eagles): Subbed for three tackles (one solo) and one tackle for loss.

Week 3 (at Giants): Subbed for a QB hit and a blocked extra point attempt.

Week 4 (vs. Ravens): Started for one solo tackle.

Week 5 (at Jaguars): Subbed for two tackles (one solo).

Week 6 (vs. Lions): Subbed for no stats.

Week 7 (vs. Raiders): Subbed for two tackles.

Week 8 (vs. Commanders): Subbed for one assisted tackle.

Week 9 (at Bills): Subbed for three tackles (one solo), half a sack and two quarterback hits.

Week 10: Bye Week.

Week 11 (at Broncos): Subbed for two solo tackles.

Week 12 (vs. Colts): Subbed for three tackles (two solo).

Week 13 (at Cowboys): Subbed for four tackles (one solo), one tackle for loss, one QB hit.

Week 14 (vs. Texans): Subbed for two tackles (one solo), half a sack and one QB hits,

Season (13 games, one start): 24 tackles (11 solo), two tackles for loss, one sack, five QB hits and one blocked extra point attempt.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Bears): Started for two solo tackles and two QB hits.

Week 2 (vs. Falcons): Started for four tackles (one solo), one sack, one tackle for loss and two QB hits.

Week 3 (vs. Bengals): Started for three tackles (two solo), two tackles for loss and one QB hit.

Week 4 (vs. Steelers): Started for two tackles (one solo), one QB hit and one forced fumble.

Week 5 (at Browns): Started for four tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, one QB hit and two pass defenses.

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7 (vs. Eagles): Started for three solo tackles and two tackles for loss.

Week 8 (at Chargers): Started for six tackles (five solo), three tackles for loss, one sack and two QB hits.

Week 9 (at Lions): Started for four tackles (two solo) and a tackle for loss.

Week 10 (vs. Ravens): Started for two tackles (one solo) and one pass defense.

Weeks 11-12: Inactive.

Week 13 (at Seahawks): Subbed for one assisted tackle.

Week 14 (vs. Commanders): Subbed for two assisted tackles.

Season (11 games, nine starts): 33 tackles (19 solo), two sacks, 10 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three pass defenses and nine QB hits.

Isaac Guerendo

Position: Running Back

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Years at UofL: 2023

Week 1 (at Seahawks): Subbed for one kickoff return for 16 yards.

Week 2 (at Saints): Subbed for two kickoff returns for 47 yards.

Week 3 (vs. Cardinals): Subbed for one kickoff return for 19 yards.

Week 4 (vs. Jaguars): Subbed for no stats.

Week 5 (at Rams): Subbed for one kickoff return for 18 yards

Weeks 6-13: Subbed for no stats.

Week 14: Bye Week

Season (11 games, zero starts): Five kickoff returns for 100 yards.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Bills): Started for 14-19 for 209 yards and two touchdowns; six rushes for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Week 2 (vs. Browns): Started for 19-29 for 225 yards and four touchdowns; two carries for 13 yards.

Week 3 (vs. Lions): Started for 21-27 for 288 yards, three touchdowns; seven rushes for 35 yards.

Week 4 (at Chiefs): Started for 14-20 for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception; six carries for 48 yards and one fumble.

Weeks 5-6: Inactive.

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8 (vs. Bears): Inactive.

Week 9 (at Dolphins): Started for 18-23 for 204 yards and four touchdowns; five rushes for 14 yards.

Week 10 (at Vikings): Started for 17-29 passing for 176 yards and one touchdown; nine rushes for 36 yards.

Week 11 (at Browns): Started for 14-25 passing for 193 yards and two interceptions; four rushes for 10 yards.

Week 12 (vs. Jets): Started for 13-23 passing for 153 yards; seven rushes for 11 yards.

Week 13 (vs. Bengals): Started for 17-32 passing for 246 yards and one interception; six rushes for 27 yards and two fumbles.

Week 14 (vs. Steelers): Started for 19-35 passing for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception; seven rushes for 43 yards and one touchdown.

Season (10 games, 10 starts): 166-262 (63.4 percent) for 2,060 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interception; 59 rushes for 307 yards, two touchdowns and three lost fumbles.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 1 (at Rams): Started for two tackles (one solo) and two QB hits.

Week 2 (vs. Buccaneers): Started for two solo tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and one QB hit.

Week 3 (at Jaguars): Started for two solo tackles.

Week 4 (vs. Titans): Started for two tackles.

Week 5 (at Ravens): Started for no stats.

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7 (at Seahawks): Started for three tackles.

Week 8 (vs. 49ers): Started for no stats.

Week 9 (vs. Broncos): Started for three tackles (one solo).

Week 10 (vs. Jaguars): Started for one assisted tackle and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Week 11 (at Titans): Started for three tackles (one solo) and one tackle for loss.

Week 12 (vs. Bills): Started for four tackles (two solo) and a tackle for loss.

Week 13 (at Colts): Started for two solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and two QB hits.

Week 14 (at Chiefs): Started for four tackles (two solo), half a sack and one QB hit.

Season (13 games, 13 starts): 28 tackles (13 solo), five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six QB hits and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Quincy Riley

Position: Cornerback

Team: New Orleans Saints

Years at UofL: 2022-24

Week 1 (vs. Cardinals): Subbed for no stats.

Week 2 (vs. 49ers): Subbed for one solo tackle.

Week 3 (at Seahawks): Subbed for one solo tackle and one forced fumble.

Week 4 (at Bills): Subbed for four solo tackles.

Week 5 (vs. Giants): Subbed for one solo tackle.

Week 6 (vs. Patriots): Started for one solo tackle and one pass defense.

Week 7 (at Bears): Started for three solo tackles, one interception, and one pass defense.

Week 8 (vs. Buccaneers): Subbed for two solo tackles.

Week 9 (at Rams): Subbed for one pass defense.

Week 10 (at Panthers): Subbed for three solo tackles and one pass defense.

Week 11: Bye Week.

Week 12 (vs. Falcons): Subbed for one solo tackle.

Week 13 (at Dolphins): Subbed for two tackles (one solo) and one pass defense.

Week 14 (at Buccaneers): Started for three tackles (two solo).

Season (13 games, three starts): 22 tackles (20 solo), one interception, five pass defenses and one forced fumble.

Tyler Shough

Position: Quarterback

Team: New Orleans Saints

Years at UofL: 2024

Weeks 1-2: Did not play.

Week 3 (at Seahawks): Subbed for 0-for-2.

Weeks 4-7: Did not play.

Week 8 (vs. Buccaneers): Subbed for 17-30 for 128 yards and one interception; three rushes for 12 yards.

Week 9 (at Rams): Started for 15-24 for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception; one rush for two yards.

Week 10 (at Panthers): Started for 19-27 passing for 282 yards and two touchdowns; 4 rushes for -3 yards.

Week 11: Bye Week.

Week 12 (vs. Falcons): Started for 30-43 passing for 243 yards and one interception; seven rushes for 22 yards and one lost fumble.

Week 13 (at Dolphins): Started for 26-38 passing for 239 yards, two touchdowns and one interception; six rushes for 18 yards and one fumble.

Week 14 (at Buccaneers): Started for 13-20 passing for 144 yards and one interception; seven rushes for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

Season (Seven games, five starts): 120-for-184 (65.2 percent) for 1,212 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions; 28 rushes for 106 yards, two touchdowns and two lost fumbles.

Jamari Thrash

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Cleveland Browns

Years at UofL: 2023

Week 1 (vs. Bengals): Subbed for one reception on one target for six yards.

Week 2 (at Ravens): Subbed for one reception on one target for five yards.

Week 3 (vs. Packers): Subbed for two receptions on three targets for seven yards.

Week 4 (at Lions): Subbed for no stats.

Week 5 (vs. Vikings): Started for one reception on one target for 22 yards.

Week 6 (at Steelers): Subbed for two receptions on three targets for 13 yards.

Week 7 (vs. Dolphins): Subbed for one reception on two targets for 23 yards.

Week 8 (at Patriots): Subbed for two receptions on three targets for 31 yards.

Week 9: Bye Week.

Week 10 (at Jets): Subbed for one target.

Weeks 11-14: Inactive.

Season (Nine games, one start): 10 receptions on 15 targets for 107 yards.

Corey Thornton

Position: Cornerback

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2024

Weeks 1-2: Subbed for no stats.

Week 3 (vs. Falcons): Subbed for one assisted tackle.

Week 4 (at Patriots): Subbed for no stats.

Week 5 (vs. Dolphins): Subbed for three tackles (two solo) and one pass defense.

Weeks 6-7: Subbed for no stats.

Week 8 (vs. Bills): Subbed for two tackles (1 solo).

Week 9 (at Packers): Subbed for no stats.

Week 10 (vs. Saints): Subbed for one solo tackle.

Week 11 (at Falcons): Subbed for five tackles (three solo), two pass defenses and one forced fumble.

Week 12 (at 49ers): Subbed for two tackles (one solo). Suffered season-ending leg injury.

Season (12 games, no starts): 14 tackles (eight solo), three pass defenses and one forced fumble.

Greedy Vance

Position: Cornerback

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Years at UofL: 2020-21

Weeks 1-2: Practice squad.

Week 3 (at Commanders): Activated from practice squad but did not play. Reverted back to practice squad afterwards.

Weeks 4-8: Practice squad.

Week 9 (vs. Jaguars): Subbed for one solo tackle.

Weeks 10-12: Practice squad.

Week 13 (at Chargers): Subbed for one solo tackle.

Week 14 (vs. Broncos): Subbed for no stats.

Season (Three games, no starts): One solo tackle.

Jordan Watkins

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Years at UofL: 2020-21

Weeks 1-7: Inactive.

Week 8 (at Texans): Subbed for one catch on two targets for seven yards.

Week 9 (at Giants): Subbed for one reception on one target for 19 yards.

Week 10 (vs. Rams): Subbed for no stats.

Weeks 11-13: Inactive.

Week 14: Bye Week.

Season (Three game, zero starts): Two catches on three targets for 26 yards.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Tyler Shough: Nathan Ray Seebeck - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky