Cards in the NFL: 2025 Week 6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week six of the National Football League's 2025 season is now in the books. As expected, former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league.
19 former Cards have made it to active NFL rosters so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
Here are how former Cardinals fared in Week Six of the 2025 NFL season:
Yasir Abdullah
Position: Linebacker
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Years at UofL: 2018-22
Week 1 (vs. Panthers): Subbed for no stats.
Week 2 (at Bengals): Subbed one assisted tackle.
Week 3 (vs. Texans): Subbed for no stats.
Week 4-6: Inactive.
Season (Three games, zero starts): One tackle.
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Bills): Subbed for three tackles (two solo).
Weeks 2-4: Inactive.
Week 5 (vs. Texans): Subbed for two solo tackles.
Week 6 (vs. Rams): Did not play.
Season (Two games, zero starts): Five tackles (four solo).
Tutu Atwell
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Week 1 (vs. Rams): Started for one reception on one target for four yards.
Week 2 (at Titans): Started for no receptions on one target.
Week 3 (at Eagles): Subbed for no stats
Week 4 (vs. Colts): Subbed for one reception on two targets for an 88 yard touchdown.
Week 5 (vs. 49ers): Started for two receptions on four targets for 72 yards.
Week 6 (at Ravens): Inactive.
Season (Five games, three starts): Four receptions on eight targets for 164 yards and one touchdown.
Mekhi Becton
Position: Offensive Guard/Tackle
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Weeks 1-3: Started at right guard.
Week 4 (at Giants): Inactive.
Weeks 5-6: Started at right guard.
Season: Five games, five starts.
Teddy Bridgewater
Position: Quarterback
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Weeks 1-6: Did not play.
Season (Zero games, zero starts): No stats.
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Team: Tennessee Titans/New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2022-23
Week 1 (at Broncos): Started for nine tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss, and one pass defense.
Week 2 (vs. Rams): Started for eight tackles (five solo).
Week 3 (vs. Colts): Inactive. Traded to Jets prior to Week 4.
Week 4 (at Dolphins): Inactive.
Week 5 (vs. Cowboys): Subbed for no stats.
Week 6 (vs. Broncos): Subbed for six tackles (five solo), one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.
Season (Four games, two starts): 23 tackles (16 solo), three tackles for loss, one pass defense and one forced fumble.
Kei'Trel Clark
Position: Cornerback
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Week 1: Inactive.
Week 2 (vs. Panthers): Subbed one pass defense and two tackles (one solo).
Week 3 (at 49ers): Subbed for five tackles (three solo).
Week 4 (vs. Seahawks): Subbed for three tackles (two solo) and one tackle for loss.
Week 5 (vs. Titans): Started for four tackles (two solo) and one pass defense.
Week 6 (at Colts): Subbed for two tackles (one solo).
Season (Five games, one start): 16 tackles (nine solo), one tackle for loss two pass defenses.
YaYa Diaby
Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Week 1 (at Falcons): Started for three solo tackles, one tackle for loss and two QB hits.
Week 2 (at Texans): Started for two tackles (one solo).
Week 3 (vs. Jets): Started for four tackles (two solo), one sack, two tackles for loss and two QB hits.
Week 4 (vs. Eagles): Started for three solo tackles.
Week 5 (at Seahawks): Started for two tackles (one solo) and one quarterback hit.
Week 6 (vs. 49ers): Started for three solo tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.
Season (Six games, six starts): 17 tackles (13 solo), five tackles for loss, three sack and five QB hits.
Storm Duck
Position: Cornerback
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2023
Week 1 (at Colts): Started for two tackles (one solo) and one pass defense.
Weeks 2-6: Inactive.
Season (One game, one start): Two tackles (one solo) and one pass defense.
Ashton Gillotte
Position: Defensive End
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Years at UofL: 2021-24
Week 1 (vs. Chargers): Subbed for one solo tackle.
Week 2 (vs. Eagles): Subbed for three tackles (one solo) and one tackle for loss.
Week 3 (at Giants): Subbed for a blocked extra point attempt.
Week 4 (vs. Ravens): Started for one solo tackle.
Week 5 (at Jaguars): Subbed for two tackles (one solo).
Week 6 (vs. Lions): Subbed for no stats.
Season (Six games, one start): Seven tackles (four solo), one tackles for loss and one blocked extra point attempt.
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Bears): Started for two solo tackles and two QB hits.
Week 2 (vs. Falcons): Started for four tackles (one solo), one sack, one tackle for loss and two QB hits.
Week 3 (vs. Bengals): Started for three tackles (two solo), two tackles for loss and one QB hit.
Week 4 (vs. Steelers): Started for two tackles (one solo), one QB hit and one forced fumble.
Week 5 (at Browns): Started for four tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, one QB hit and two pass defenses.
Week 6: Bye Week
Season (Five games, five starts): 15 tackles (eight solo), one sack, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two pass defenses and seven QB hits.
Isaac Guerendo
Position: Running Back
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2023
Week 1 (at Seahawks): Subbed for one kickoff return for 16 yards.
Week 2 (at Saints): Subbed for two kickoff returns for 47 yards.
Week 3 (vs. Cardinals): Subbed for one kickoff return for 19 yards.
Week 4 (vs. Jaguars): Subbed for no stats.
Week 5 (at Rams): Subbed for one kickoff return for 18 yards
Week 6 (at Buccaneers): Subbed for no stats.
Season (Six games, zero starts): Five kickoff returns for 100 yards.
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Bills): Started for 14-19 for 209 yards and two touchdowns; six rushes for 70 yards and one touchdown.
Week 2 (vs. Browns): Started for 19-29 for 225 yards and four touchdowns; two carries for 13 yards.
Week 3 (vs. Lions): Started for 21-27 for 288 yards, three touchdowns; seven rushes for 35 yards.
Week 4 (at Chiefs): Started for 14-20 for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception; six carries for 48 yards and one fumble.
Weeks 5-6: Inactive.
Season (Four games, four starts): 68-95 (71.6 percent) for 869 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception; 21 rushes for 166 yards, one touchdown and one fumble.
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Week 1 (at Rams): Started for two tackles (one solo) and two QB hits.
Week 2 (vs. Buccaneers): Started for two solo tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and one QB hit.
Week 3 (at Jaguars): Started for two solo tackles.
Week 4 (vs. Titans): Started for two tackles.
Week 5 (at Ravens): Started for no stats.
Week 6: Bye Week
Season (Five games, five starts): Eight tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss, one sack and three QB hits.
Quincy Riley
Position: Cornerback
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2022-24
Week 1 (vs. Cardinals): Subbed for no stats.
Week 2 (vs. 49ers): Subbed for one solo tackle.
Week 3 (at Seahawks): Subbed for one solo tackle and one forced fumble.
Week 4 (at Bills): Subbed for four solo tackles.
Week 5 (vs. Giants): Subbed for one solo tackle.
Week 6 (vs. Patriots): Started for one solo tackle and one pass defense.
Season (Six games, one start): Eight solo tackles, one pass defense and one forced fumble.
Tyler Shough
Position: Quarterback
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2024
Weeks 1-2: Did not play.
Week 3 (at Seahawks): Subbed for 0-for-2.
Weeks 4-6: Did not play.
Season (One game, zero starts): 0-for-2.
Jamari Thrash
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2023
Week 1 (vs. Bengals): Subbed for one reception on one target for six yards.
Week 2 (at Ravens): Subbed for one reception on one target for five yards.
Week 3 (vs. Packers): Subbed for two receptions on three targets for seven yards.
Week 4 (at Lions): Subbed for no stats.
Week 5 (vs. Vikings): Started for one reception on one target for 22 yards.
Week 6 (at Steelers): Subbed for two receptions on three targets for 13 yards.
Season (Six games, one starts): seven receptions on nine targets for 53 yards.
Corey Thornton
Position: Cornerback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2024
Weeks 1-2: Subbed for no stats.
Week 3 (vs. Falcons): Subbed for one assisted tackle.
Week 4 (at Patriots): Subbed for no stats.
Week 5 (vs. Dolphins): Subbed for three tackles (two solo) and one pass defense.
Week 6 (vs. Cowboys): Subbed for no stats.
Season (Six games, no starts): Four tackles (two solo) and one pass defense.
Jordan Watkins
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2020-21
Weeks 1-6: Inactive.
Season (Zero games, zero starts): No stats.
(Photo of Quincy Riley: Kirby Lee - Imagn Images)
