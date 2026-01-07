South Carolina Transfer OL Cason Henry Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Once again, the Louisville football program has dipped into the transfer portal for another impact offensive lineman.

Former South Carolina offensive tackle Cason Henry, who was a two-year starter for the Gamecocks, announced Wednesday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

Henry is the fourth transfer offensive lineman to commit to Louisville, following Boston College guard Eryx Daugherty, Delaware tackle Anwar O'Neal and Georgia Southern tackle Johnnie Brown III. He's also the ninth portal pickup for the Cardinals in the last two days.

So far, the Cards have landed 13 transfer commitments, beginning to offset 23 portal defections that UofL has seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up this past Friday, and is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound right tackle entered the 2025 season as South Carolina's top offensive lineman, and his early play reflected that. In the first three games of the season, he gave up no sacks and just one pressure overall in 56 pass blocking snaps and 114 snaps overall.

But very early in the Gamecocks' matchup at Missouri on Sept. 20, Henry suffered a shoulder injury and had to exit the game. Roughly a month later, he made the decision to have season-ending surgery.

Henry spent four seasons in Columbia, and after seeing minimal time over his first two years (in part because of injuries), he was finally able to stay healthy for the 2024 season. That year, the Marietta, Ga. native started all 13 games at right tackle, allowing just six sacks and 31 total pressures in 417 pass block snaps and 816 snaps overall.

Despite Louisville losing most of their starters on the offensive line, this area of the field is shaping up to be a formidable unit next year. Not only do they have the four transfers joining the fold, starters Jordan Church and Lance Robinson are running it back for the 2026 season.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Cason Henry: Butch Dill - Imagn Images)

