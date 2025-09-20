Louisville WR Caullin Lacy Does It All in Victory Over Bowling Green
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program didn't exactly have the cleanest outing against Bowling Green, at the end of the day, the Cardinals still wound up with a 40-17 victory on Saturday. The bookends of the game were especially clunky, but regardless, it was a game that saw them perform at a high level in all three phases of game.
While performances like this see multiple players step up to make plays, one person for the Cardinals was undoubtedly their MVP in the 23-point win over the Falcons: Caullin Lacy.
"I've just been feeling good out there. I just want to make the best of my opportunity that coach has given me, and I just try and do what I can to help us win," Lacy said after the game.
Whether it was on offense or special teams, the wide receiver was making plays all over the field for Louisville. While he didn't have the longest reception of the day, he was by far their most consistent offensive weapon, whether he was in the slot or out wide. He finished the day with nine receptions for 110 yards, both of which not only led the team, but were career-highs in a UofL uniform.
And that was just the tip of the iceberg.
As a punt and kick returner, Lacy also did significant damage. For starters, he found the end zone on a 75-yard punt return, marking his second punt return touchdown of the season. He became the first Louisville player since Billy Perrin in 1978 to have multiple punt return touchdowns in a season
"It's just something I can see," Lacy said when describing his process on returning punts. "I can just see the field and just react and just use my speed. Because they're coming full speed at me, and if I can go full speed at them, they're not gonna be able to make the tackle. I just got to keep my speed up, and not stop my feet. I feel like I can break every one."
He finished with three punt returns for 106 yards, as well as 65 yards on a pair of kickoff returns, bringing his all-purpose yardage total to 281. It was the seventh-highest in program history, and the highest since Aaron Bailey set the record of 322 on Sept. 11, 1993 at Memphis.
Lacy's increased involvement vs. BGSU came not only as a result of his own play, but also a need for someone to step up. Against the Falcons, wide receiver Chris Bell was limited, star running back Isaac Brown had one snap, and backup running back Duke Watson didn't play at all.
"We do want to make sure he’s heavily involved in the offense and the return game," Brohm said. "Like I said, we were a little short in some other areas that we didn’t publicize, but that definitely made his role increase. He is someone that we need to get touches - whether he’s in the slot, on the outside, or in the back field and the return game.
"In all four spots, we need to utilize him because he’s strong, he runs well with the ball, he’s a competitor, he’s tough and he is someone that has to hopefully contribute like this every game for us to win."
On one hand, one might be weary of giving the 5-foot-10, 190-pound receiver that much run, especially considering he suffered a broken collarbone last season. However, Brohm has the opposite mindset, believing Lacy has the toughness and will to be able to play that much.
"He plays tough," he said. "It's kind of the opposite, we wanted to make sure he gets enough touches. That's why we have started to move around from the slot, to the outside, in the return game and then some in the backfield. I think we got to continue to really hone down that package, and make sure that when the game's over, he gets 12 to 15 targets a game, and he's able to touch the ball that many times. I think he's very capable of that.
"We can take care of him during the week. He's elusive, he doesn't take the big hit a whole lot, he's strong. For us, we want to make sure, he gets those touches, and he wants them. I just think he can really benefit our team and our offense, and he's off to good start."
Through three games, the former South Alabama transfer has 15 receptions for 184 yards, as well as 344 yards in punt and kick returns.
Lacy will look to continue this hot start this upcoming weekend, when the Cardinals travel to Pitt for their ACC opener. Kickoff is slated for Saturday, Sept. 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky