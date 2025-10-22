Louisville WR Caullin Lacy Named to Jet Award Midseason Watch List
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Caullin Lacy of the University of Louisville football team, was named to the midseason watchlist for the Jet Award, which honors the most outstanding return specialist in college football.
Celebrating its 15th year, the Jet Award continues to honor the electrifying talents of players who excel on punt and kickoff returns.
Lacy enters Saturday’s game Boston College as the nation’s third-ranked punt returner with an average of 21.1 yards a return through the first six games of the 2025 season. He also stands 28th in kickoff returns with an average of 21.4 yards a return.
The senior from Mobile, Ala., became the first player in program history to have two punt returns of at least 75 yards in a season. He returned a punt 93 yards for a touchdown in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky and had a 75-yarder in a win over Bowling Green.
Lacy is the fourth Louisville player to return two punts for touchdowns in a season and the first since Billy Perrin in 1978.
The award, named in honor of Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers, will culminate with the presentation at the Jet Award Gala on April 10th, 2025. Last year's recipient, Kaden Wetjen from Iowa, epitomized the skill and impact recognized by the Jet Award.
The midseason watchlist features standout players from across the nation who have demonstrated exceptional abilities in the return game. The winner of the 2025 Jet Award will be selected by a distinguished panel of voters including media members from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), former winners of the Jet Award, and two of the esteemed founders Johnny Rodgers and William Reed.
"These return specialists have the rare ability to flip the field and change the momentum of a game in a single play. The 2025 midseason watchlist highlights the best of the best — athletes who bring electricity every time they touch the ball." Johnny Rodgers, 1972 Heisman Trophy Winner & Co-Founder of the Jet Award
