Louisville WR Caullin Lacy Opts Out of Remainder of 2024 Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program will be without a major piece of their offense for the rest of the 2024 season.
Wide receiver Caullin Lacy has opted out for the remainder of the season, according to 247Sports' Jody Demling and confirmed by Louisville Cardinals On SI.
A source tells Louisville Cardinals On SI that a return to Louisville for the 2025 season is still on the table for Lacy, and that it is not a guarantee that he will leave the Cardinals at season's end. Conversations between Lacy and the powers that be remain ongoing.
The transfer from South Alabama suffered a broken collarbone on the final day of fall camp, which caused him to miss the Cardinals' first three games of the 2024 season. In the four games since his return against Notre Dame back on Sept. 28, he has caught 15 passes for 179 yards, and is currently third on the team in receiving yards. He also has five kick returns for 191 yards, including a 100-yard return for a touchdown this past weekend against Miami.
Lacy's decision is another negative development when it comes to Louisville's crop of pass catchers. This past weekend against Miami, tight end Jamari Johnson - who is fourth in receiving yards on the Cards - suffered a season-ending ankle injury.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound receiver was one of the most prolific and explosive wide receivers in all of college football this past season. He caught 91 passes for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns, with the receptions mark good for fifth in the FBS and the yardage mark coming in at sixth. He took home First-Team All-Sun Belt honors for his efforts.
The Mobile, Ala native also had a productive 2022 campaign, logging 64 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns. In four years with the Jaguars, he has caught 207 passes for 2,517 yards and 13 touchdowns; while also rushing 31 times for 140 yards.
Louisville will be back in action this Friday, Oct. 25 at Boston College. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
