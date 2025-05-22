CBS Sports Places Jeff Brohm Inside Top-20 of 2025 Power Conference Coach Rankings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While year two of the Jeff Brohm era of the Louisville football program didn't feature as many wins as year one did, it was still a very successful season. The Cardinals finished their 2024 campaign with an overall mark of 9-4, including 5-3 in ACC play.
Sure, Louisville didn't make a return trip to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game, but there were still some high marks in 2024. Losing streaks vs. Clemson and Kentucky were snapped, and Brohm secured his first bowl win as the head coach of his alma mater with a victory over Washington in the Sun Bowl.
With Brohm being 19-8 over his first two years at Louisville, national outlets continue to give him his flowers as a head coach. The folks over at CBS Sports recently released their annual rankings of every coach in the Power Four, and Brohm saw his place in the rankings move up two spots to No. 17.
"Brohm is the best at taking overlooked or abandoned quarterbacks of perceived average ability and turning them into monsters, He's done it at multiple stops throughout his career and produced remarkably consistent results. We've seen what's happened to Purdue since he left, and his first two years at Louisville (19-8, 12-4 in ACC) have been everything the program hoped for. You can't help but feel it's a matter of if, not when, Brohm will lead the Cardinals to a playoff berth."
Brohm is regarded as the second-best coach in the ACC perCBS Sports' rankings, behind only Clemson's Dabo Swinney at No. 3. Georgia's Kirby Smart, Ohio State's Ryan Day, Swinney, Texas' Steve Sarkisian and Oregon's Dan Lanning round out the top five.
Expectation remain high for year three under Brohm, as Louisville has been routinely featured in preseason top-25 polls. The Cards bring back players like Caullin Lacy, Isaac Brown and Stanquan Clark, while also adding impact transfers like Miller Moss and Clev Lubin.
The Cardinals will kick off their 2025 campaign at home against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30.
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
