Louisville Football CFB25 Preview: Game 8 at Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is trending in a not-so-great direction. After dropping a 52-45 shootout against Miami, the Cardinals have now dropped three of their last four games after starting 3-0.
Next up on the docket, Louisville has a short turnaround in store, and is heading back on the road for a matchup at Boston College. Kickoff against the Eagles is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
We still have a couple days until the Cardinals do battle against the Canes, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.
In our CFB25 Preview Series during the preseason, Louisville held off Boston College just long enough to escape Chestnut Hill with a 38-35 win. Since then, the ratings for both sides have been slightly adjusted from what they were on launch day.
Louisville is now regarded as an 88 overall team with an 83 offensive rating and an 86 defense rating, while Boston College stands at an 85 overall with a 82 offensive rating and an 80 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 85 overall with an 84 offensive rating and an 82 defensive rating, while the Eagles were an 84 overall with a 78 offensive rating and an 80 defensive rating.
So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and BC playing out now with kickoff just a few days away? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Eagles in a CPU controlled matchup below, with time stamps for each segment of the game:
- 0:00 - First Quarter
- 18:05 - Second Quarter
- 40:28 - Third Quarter
- 57:01 - Fourth Quarter
- 1:14:20 - Stat Breakdown
(Photo of Thomas Castellanos, Antonio Watts: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
