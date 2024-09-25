Louisville Football CFB25 Preview: Game 4 at Notre Dame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coming out of a bye week to hosting Georgia Tech in their first ACC matchup of the season, the Louisville football program was able to overcome various miscues to secure a hard-fought victory, making plays in all three phases of the game to help give them a 31-19 win on Saturday at L&N Stadium.
Next up, Louisville hits the road for the first time this season, traveling up to South Bend for a massive showdown with Notre Dame. Kickoff against the Fighting Irisg is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
We still have a few days until the No. 15 Cardinals do battle against the No. 16 Fighting Irish, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.
In our CFB25 Preview Series during the preseason, Louisville found themselves behind the eight ball early, eventually succumbing 48-27 to Notre Dame. Since then, the ratings for both sides have been slightly adjusted from what they were on launch day.
Louisville is now regarded as an 88 overall team with an 83 offensive rating and an 88 defense rating, while Notre Dame stands at a 90 overall with an 85 offensive rating and a 92 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 85 overall with an 84 offensive rating and an 82 defensive rating, while the Fighting Irish were an 90 overall with an 85 offensive rating and a 90 defensive rating.
So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and Notre Dame playing out now with kickoff just a few days away? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Fighting Irish in a CPU controlled matchup below, with time stamps for each segment of the game:
- 0:00- First Quarter
- 16:00 - Second Quarter
- 38:51 - Third Quarter
- 53:38 - Fourth Quarter
- 1:11:43 - Stat Breakdown
(Photo of Ashton Gillotte: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
