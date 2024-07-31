Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series: Game 9 at Clemson
Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Report are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2024 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25.'
Next up, we're looking at Louisville's road matchup at Clemson.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football is on another virtual winning streak.
Heading up to Chestnut Hill for their Friday night showdown vs. Boston College, the Cardinals held off the Eagles just long enough to escape with a 38-35 win. It's their third win in a row, and the victory moves Louisville to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the ACC.
Despite giving up 524 yards, turnovers proved to be the difference for Louisville, with their defense forcing four Boston College turnovers. STAR Benjamin Perry, cornerback Quincy Riley and corner/safety Tamarion McDonald each had interceptions, with Perry collected a game-high 18 tackles.
Quarterback Tyler Shough had another good day at the offense, going 19-for-27 for 252 and four touchdowns, with all four scores going to different receivers. Running back Donald Chaney was productive on the ground, rushing for 154 yards.
This week, Louisville continues their three-game road trip with a monumental showdown at Clemson. In College Football 25, the Tigers sport a 90 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 87 overall and their defense at 90 overall.
Just like in real life, Clemson's defense is stacked with a plethora of talent. 14 players on that side of the ball are rated at an 80 overall or above, and six are an 85 overal or higher. Linebacker Barrett Carter and defensive tackle Peter Woods headline this bunch, coming in at 94 and 90 overall, respectively.
That's not to say that the Tigers don't have playmakers on offense. Quarterback Cade Klubnik comes in at an 87 overall, tight end Jack Briningstool is an 89 overall, while running back Phil Mafah is an 88.
So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and Clemson playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Tigers on the virtual gridiron, with time stamps for each segment of the game, below:
- 0:00 - First Quarter
- 15:29 - Second Quarter
- 38:20 - Third Quarter
- 55:43 - Fourth Quarter
- 1:17:26 - Overtime
- 1:23:19 - Stat Breakdown
(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Ken Ruinard - USA TODAY Sports)
