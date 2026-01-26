ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. Duke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was able to take full advantage of a few extra days rest in their last time out, taking down Virginia Tech 85-71 this past Saturday.

But they won't get as much rest for their next matchup. They have a quick turnaround, traveling to Durham for a rematch at Duke. Tip-off against the Blue Devils is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

With the matchup less than 24 hours away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Sunday night, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Duke. An updated report will also be released two hours before tip-off.

On the Louisville side of things, the only scholarship player listed on the first report is reserve forward Khani Rooths, who was designated as "out" due to an illness, and is set to miss his fourth straight game. He's played in 16 games and made two starts, averaging 6.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

While Rooths has not yet been cleared to resume normal basketball activities, he was healthy enough to get back in the building last week.

"We have him back in the building, which is great," Kelsey said on Rooths this past Thursday. "He needs to eat a hamburger, too. Eli (Foy)'s working with him right now. He hasn't been cleared for basketball activity yet, so I don't have an update further than that. But great to see that big old smile, that energy that he brings to every room he walks into."

As for the Blue Devils, once again, they will only be with Ifeanyi Ufochukwu. The graduate transfer center has only totaled four points and three rebounds in five total appearances off the bench this season.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. Duke

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#9 Khani Rooths

#55 Spencer Legg

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

#15 Aly Khalifa

Duke Blue Devils

OUT

#15 Ifeanyi Ufochukwu

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

