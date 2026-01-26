ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Duke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - They might have had to brave several inches of snow to be able to play tonight, but that wasn't going to stop the Louisville men's basketball program from getting their crack at revenge.

In just a couple hours, the Cardinals will face Duke in Durham for their first in-season rematch of the year. Tip-off against the Blue Devils is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Two hours before tip-off, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and Duke, with the ACC releasing their updated availability report.

On the Louisville side of things, just like on the first report, reserve forward Khani Rooths was designated as "out" due to an illness and is set to miss his fourth straight game. He's played in 16 games and made two starts, averaging 6.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

While Rooths has not yet been cleared to resume normal basketball activities, he was healthy enough to get back in the building last week.

"We have him back in the building, which is great," Kelsey said on Rooths this past Thursday. "He needs to eat a hamburger, too. Eli (Foy)'s working with him right now. He hasn't been cleared for basketball activity yet, so I don't have an update further than that. But great to see that big old smile, that energy that he brings to every room he walks into."

Reserve center Aly Khalifa was listed as "probable" on the first injury report due to a wrist injury, but is off of the second report and will be good to go. Khalifa is averaging the second-most assists on the team at 2.9 per game, as well as 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds.

As for the Blue Devils, once again, they will only be with Ifeanyi Ufochukwu. The graduate transfer center has only totaled four points and three rebounds in five total appearances off the bench this season.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Duke

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#9 Khani Rooths

#55 Spencer Legg

GAME TIME DECISION

N/A

Duke Blue Devils

OUT

#15 Ifeanyi Ufochukwu

GAME TIME DECISION

N/A

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky