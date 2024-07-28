Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series: Game 7 vs. Miami
Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Report are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2024 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25.'
Next up, we're looking at Louisville's home matchup vs. Miami.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After dropping back-to-back virtual games, the Louisville football program is now back on the right track.
Making the journey to Charlottesville for a road matchup with Virginia, the Cardinals used a strong fourth quarter to come out on top over the Cavaliers, taking them down 31-21 to move to 4-2 at the halfway point of the virtual 2024 season.
Louisville's defense led the way, allowing just 308 total yards of offense, including only 67 rushing yards. Linebacker T.J. Capers had a team-best nine tackles, while four different Cardinals had two tackles for loss.
Quarterback Tyler Shough had a prolific day against the Hoos, going 24-for-37 for 364 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers. Wide receiver Chris Bell led the way with seven catches for 170 yards and a score, while running back Donald Chaney also had 130 yards rushing.
This week, Louisville returns home to face Miami - a showdown that is expected to have real-world ACC title game implications. In College Football 25, the Hurricanes sport an 88 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 89 overall and their defense at 84 overall.
Miami has some elite weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Oregon State transfer RB Damien Martinez and WR Xavier Restrepo both are rated at least 90 overall, while Washington State transfer QB Cam Ward is an 89 overall.
As for their defense, the Canes also have several playmakers, especially in the front seven. Their three highest-rated players here - Rueben Bain Jr. (90), Elijah Alston (85) and Simeon Barrow Jr. (84) - are all on the defensive line, with linebacker Francisco Mauigoa being an 84 overall as well.
So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and Miami playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Canes on the virtual gridiron, with time stamps for each segment of the game, below:
- 0:00 - First Quarter
- 14:35 - Second Quarter
- 33:55 - Third Quarter
- 49:33 - Fourth Quarter
- 1:10:38 - Overtime
- 1:21:06 - Stat Breakdown
