Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series: Game 11 vs Pitt
Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Report are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2024 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25.'
Next up, we're looking at Louisville's home matchup vs. Pitt.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has suffered a stunning loss during their virtual 2024 season.
Heading out west to face ACC newcomer Stanford, the Cardinals were absolutely blasted at The Farm by the Cardinal and falling 52-27. Louisville now stands at 6-4 overall, and 4-3 in the ACC.
Louisville put up more yards than Stanford did, but suffered a pair of costly turnovers. Quarterback Tyler Shough went 31-for-47 with 378 yards and two touchdowns to go with two interceptions, while wide receiver Ja'Corey Brook had eight catches for 112 yards and running back Donald Chaney posted just 69 yards.
The Cardinals had no answer to Stanford's aerial assault, giving up 448 yards and five touchdowns through the air. Safety M.J. Griffin had a team-best eight tackles, while defensive tackle Jordan Guerad had five tackles - including four for a loss.
This week, Louisville returns to L&N Stadium for their final home game of the 2024 season against Pitt. In College Football 25, the Panthers sport an 80 overall rating, with their defense being a 78 overall their and offense coming in at 76 overall.
Pittsburgh's real-world offense struggled mightily to move the ball last season, but they do have a couple noteworthy weapons on that side of the ball. Running back Rodney Hammond Jr. comes in as an 84 overall, while wide receiver Konata Mumpfield is an 82 overall.
The Panthers have always been known for their defense under head coach Pat Narduzzi, and this squad is no different. They're anchored by a top tier safety duo in Javon McIntyre and Donovan McMillon Jr, which are regarded as 85 and 84 overalls respectively
So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and Pitt playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Panthers on the virtual gridiron, with time stamps for each segment of the game, below:
- 0:00 - First Quarter
- 14:12 - Second Quarter
- 31:45 - Third Quarter
- 49:44 - Fourth Quarter
- 1:15:02 - Stat Breakdown
(Photo via Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)
