Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series: Game 5 vs. SMU
Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Report are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2024 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25.'
Next up, we're looking at Louisville's home matchup vs. SMU.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Making their first road trip of their virtual 2024 season, the Louisville football program's undefeated start to the year was swifty shot down.
Traveling up north to face Notre Dame, the Cardinals were dealt a decisive defeat at the hands of the Fighting Irish, leaving South Bend with a 48-27 blowout loss.
Louisville's virtual defense had no answer for Notre Dame, giving up 579 yards of offense. Irish running back Jeremiyah Love ran for 175 yards and three scores, while quarterback Riley Leonard threw for 367 yards and three scores.
It comes in spite of another solid effort from quarterback Tyler Shough, who went 32-for-42 for 351 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Wide receiver Caullin Lacy had 11 catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns, while tight end Jamari Johnson had 9/121/0.
This week, Louisville makes their return to virtual L&N Stadium, where ACC newcomer SMU will be waiting for them. In College Football 25, the Mustangs sport an 85 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 85 overall and their defense at 82 overall.
SMU had a prolific real-world passing attack (and offense overall) in 2023, posting the No. 23 passing offense at 278.4 passing yards per game and the No. 16 overall offense at 454.3 yards per game. As a result, quarterback Preston Stone is SMU's highest-rated offensive skill position player at 88 overall.
Defensively, the Mustangs bring back several pieces from their 12th-ranked defense (304.1 yards allowed per game) that helped them capture the 2023 AAC Championship. All-AAC defensive end Elijah Roberts, who comes in as an 88 overall as well, leads the Mustangs on that side of the line of scrimmage.
So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and SMU playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Mustangs on the virtual gridiron, with time stamps for each segment of the game, below:
- 0:00 - First Quarter
- 16:24 - Second Quarter
- 39:30 - Third Quarter
- 53:14 - Fourth Quarter
- 1:13:32 - Stat Breakdown
(Photo via Orlando Ramirez - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter