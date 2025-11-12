Louisville Football CFB26 Preview: Game 10 vs. Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite being an 18.5-point home favorite this weekend against Cal, the Louisville football's program's second half magic ran out and they were unable to make winning plays when they needed to, falling 29-26 this past Saturday in overtime.
Next up, Louisville has a short turnaround, and will host Clemson for yet another primetime weeknight showdown. Kickoff against the Tigers is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
We still have a few days until Cardinals do battle against the Tigers, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.
Louisville is now regarded as an 84 overall team with an 85 offensive rating and an 86 defense rating, while Clemson stands at an 86 overall with an 87 offensive rating and a 92 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 81 overall with an 82 offensive rating and an 84 defensive rating, while the Tigers sported an 88 overall with an 89 offensive rating and a 90 defensive rating
During our CFB26 Preseason Preview Series, the Cardinals could not prevail in a defensive slugfest, eventually falling 20-14. How does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Clemson playing out now with kickoff just a few days away?
Check out the Cardinals vs. the Tigers in a CPU controlled matchup below:
