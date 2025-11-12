Louisville Report

Louisville Football CFB26 Preview: Game 10 vs. Clemson

During our CFB26 Preseason Preview Series, the Cardinals could not prevail in a defensive slugfest. Will they have more success this time?

Matthew McGavic

Nov 2, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) flexes his muscles in front of the Clemson Tigers Tiger mascot after scoring in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) flexes his muscles in front of the Clemson Tigers Tiger mascot after scoring in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite being an 18.5-point home favorite this weekend against Cal, the Louisville football's program's second half magic ran out and they were unable to make winning plays when they needed to, falling 29-26 this past Saturday in overtime.

Next up, Louisville has a short turnaround, and will host Clemson for yet another primetime weeknight showdown. Kickoff against the Tigers is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

We still have a few days until Cardinals do battle against the Tigers, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.

Louisville is now regarded as an 84 overall team with an 85 offensive rating and an 86 defense rating, while Clemson stands at an 86 overall with an 87 offensive rating and a 92 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 81 overall with an 82 offensive rating and an 84 defensive rating, while the Tigers sported an 88 overall with an 89 offensive rating and a 90 defensive rating

During our CFB26 Preseason Preview Series, the Cardinals could not prevail in a defensive slugfest, eventually falling 20-14. How does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Clemson playing out now with kickoff just a few days away?

Check out the Cardinals vs. the Tigers in a CPU controlled matchup below:

(Photo of Isaac Brown: Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images)

Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

