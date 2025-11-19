Louisville Football CFB26 Preview: Game 11 vs. SMU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After starting their 2025 campaign at 7-1, the Louisville football has now dropped their last two games, most recently falling 20-19 at home to Clemson.
Next up, Louisville will hit the road one last time in the regular season, heading to Dallas to take on SMU in their ACC finale. Kickoff against the Mustangs is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 22 at a to-be-determined time.
We still have a few days until Cardinals do battle against the Mustangs, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.
Louisville is now regarded as an 84 overall team with an 85 offensive rating and an 86 defense rating, while SMU stands at an 84 overall with an 87 offensive rating and a 82 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 81 overall with an 82 offensive rating and an 84 defensive rating, while the Mustangs sported an 85 overall with an 89 offensive rating and a 84 defensive rating
During our CFB26 Preseason Preview Series, the Cardinals were able to pull off the road upset over the Mustangs, capturing a 38-27 win in Dallas. How does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and SMU playing out now with kickoff just a few days away?
Check out the Cardinals vs. the Mustangs in a CPU controlled matchup below:
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Roderick Daniels Jr., M.J. Griffin: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky