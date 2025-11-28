Louisville Football CFB26 Preview: Game 12 vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has certainly been in better positions. After suffering humbling 38-6 loss at SMU this past weekend, they're now on a three-game losing streak after starting 7-1.
Next up, the Cardinals have a chance to salvage some momentum, taking on Kentucky in the annual Governor's Cup rivalry showdown to end the regular season. Kickoff against the Wildcats is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
We still have a few days until Cardinals do battle against the Wildcats, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.
Louisville is now regarded as an 84 overall team with an 85 offensive rating and an 86 defense rating, while Kentucky stands at an 81 overall with an 80 offensive rating and an 80 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 81 overall with an 82 offensive rating and an 84 defensive rating, while the Wildcats sported an 80 overall with an 80 offensive rating and a 74 defensive rating
During our CFB26 Preseason Preview Series, the Cardinals faltered in the fourth quarter, eventually suffering a 20-13 loss at the hands of the Wildcats. How does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Kentucky playing out now with kickoff just a few days away?
Check out the Cardinals vs. the Wildcats in a CPU controlled matchup below:
(Photo via Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
