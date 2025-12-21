Louisville Football CFB26 Preview: Boca Raton Bowl vs. Toledo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program was able to end the 2025 regular season on the right foot, hosting arch-rival Kentucky for the annual Governor's Cup, and delivering a 41-0 beatdown at L&N Stadium. It snapped a three-game losing streak, and saw the Cardinals conclude the regular season at 8-4.

Next up on the docket, Louisville is concluding year three under head coach Jeff Brohm with a matchup against Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. Kickoff against the Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

We still have a few days until Cardinals do battle against the Rockets, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.

In the game, Louisville is regarded as an 84 overall team with an 87 offensive rating and an 86 defense rating, while Toledo stands at an 80 overall with an 82 offensive rating and 82 defensive rating. Of course, with opt-outs and injuries experienced by both sides, these numbers are certainly impacted.

So how does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Toledo playing out now with kickoff just a few days away? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Rockets in CPU controlled matchups below:

Part I, Full Strength

Part II, Opt-Outs and Injuries Included

