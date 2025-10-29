Louisville Football CFB26 Preview: Game 8 vs. Virginia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program didn't have their most efficient outing in their last time out, it will resulted in a win, outlasting Boston College for a 38-24 victory this past Saturday.
Next up, the Cardinals head back on the road for a showdown at Lane Stadium with Virginia Tech. Kickoff against the Hokies is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3:00 p.m. EST.
We still have a few days until Cardinals do battle against the Hokies, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.
Louisville is now regarded as an 82 overall team with an 83 offensive rating and an 82 defense rating, while Virginia Tech stands at an 80 overall with an 82 offensive rating and an 80 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 81 overall with an 82 offensive rating and an 84 defensive rating, while the Hokies' respective rating remained the same.
During our CFB26 Preseason Preview Series, the Cardinals were able to hold off the Hokies in the fourth quarter, escaping with a 24-12 victory. How does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Virginia Tech playing out now with kickoff just a few days away?
Check out the Cardinals vs. the Hokies in a CPU controlled matchup below:
(Photo of Tayon Holloway: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
