Louisville Football CFB26 Preview: Game 4 vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Taking on Bowling Green on the other side of their first bye week of the young 2025 season, the Louisville football program was able to continue their undefeated start to the year, using a three-phase effort to earn a 40-17 win over the Falcons this past Saturday at L&N Stadium.
Next up, the Cardinals hits the road for the first time this season, and will kick off ACC play against Pitt. Kickoff against the Panthers is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
We still have a few days until Cardinals do battle against the Falcons, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.
Louisville is now regarded as an 82 overall team with an 83 offensive rating and an 82 defense rating, while Pitt stands at an 81 overall with an 80 offensive rating and an 86 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 81 overall with an 82 offensive rating and an 84 defensive rating, while the Panthers were a 79 overall with a 79 offensive rating and an 81 defensive rating.
During our CFB26 Preseason Preview Series, the Cardinals fell behind in the second half of primarily a defensive slugfest, falling to the Panthers 27-17. How does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Pitt playing out now with kickoff just a few days away?
Check out the Cardinals vs. the Panthers in a CPU controlled matchup below:
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Nate Kurisky: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky