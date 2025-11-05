Louisville Football CFB26 Preview: Game 9 vs. Cal

Louisville Report

During our CFB26 Preseason Preview Series, the Cardinals had to hold off Golden Bears in the fourth quarter to escape with a win. Can they take care of business again?

Matthew McGavic

Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) runs the ball against Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Once again, the Louisville football program had to rally the troops and mount a second half comeback this past weekend, marching into Lane Stadium and leaving Blacksburg with a 28-16 win over Virginia Tech.

Next up, Louisville will come back home to L&N Stadium for a matchup with Cal. Kickoff against the Golden Bears is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

We still have a few days until Cardinals do battle against the Golden Bears, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.

Louisville is now regarded as an 84 overall team with an 85 offensive rating and an 86 defense rating, while Cal stands at an 80 overall with a 78 offensive rating and an 82 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 81 overall with an 82 offensive rating and an 84 defensive rating, while the Golden Bears sported a 78 overall with an 75 offensive rating and an 82 defensive rating

During our CFB26 Preseason Preview Series, the Cardinals had to hold off Golden Bears in the fourth quarter to escape with a 21-16 win. How does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Cal playing out now with kickoff just a few days away?

Check out the Cardinals vs. the Golden Bears in a CPU controlled matchup below:

(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

