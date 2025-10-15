Louisville Report

Louisville Football CFB26 Preview: Game 6 vs. Miami

During our CFB26 Preseason Preview Series, the Cardinals dropped a low-scoring affair to the Canes. Can they pull off the upset this time?

Matthew McGavic

Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Approaching the halfway point of the 2025 season, the Louisville football program is already coming off of their second and final bye week of the year. So far, the Cardinals are 4-1 in year three under head coach Jeff Brohm, but most recently fell 30-27 in overtime at home to Virginia.

Next up, Louisville will hit the road for a primetime weeknight matchup against No. 2 Miami. Kickoff against the Hurricanes is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

We still have a few days until Cardinals do battle against the Hurricanes, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.

Louisville is now regarded as an 82 overall team with an 83 offensive rating and an 82 defense rating, while Miami stands at an 86 overall with an 89 offensive rating and an 88 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 81 overall with an 82 offensive rating and an 84 defensive rating, while the Hurricanes' respective rating remained the same.

During our CFB26 Preseason Preview Series, the Cardinals dropped a low-scoring affair against the Canes, falling 23-6. How does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Miami playing out now with kickoff just a few days away?

Check out the Cardinals vs. the Hurricanes in a CPU controlled matchup below:

(Photo of Miller Moss: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

