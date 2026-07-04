Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series: Game 1 vs. Ole Miss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We still might have to wait roughly another two months until the return of college football, but until then, we have the video game world to hold us over. This past Thursday, 'EA Sports College Football 27' - the third installment in the renewed college football video game franchise from EA Sports - was officially released on early access. The full access is set for Thursday, July 9.

With the game's release, Louisville Cardinals On SI is kicking off the 'Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series.' Just like we did in the last two preseasons, we will be CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2026 season in College Football 27.

As you would guess, we will be kicking off the series with Louisville's neutral site season-opener against Ole Miss in Nashville. In College Football 27, the Rebels sport an 88 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 88 overall and their defense at 87 overall.

Ole Miss' offense is powered by one of the best quarterback/running back tandems in all of college football. QB Trinidad Chambliss, who finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting last season, comes in at a 93 overall. Meanwhile, Kewan Lacy is the top-rated running back in the game at launch (and tied for fourth overall), coming in at 96 overall.

Don't count out the Rebels' defensive playmakers, either. Linebacker Suntarine Perkins and defensive tackle Will Echoles both come in at 92 overall, defensive tackle Jamarious Brown and linebacker Keaton Thomas are both at 89 overall, and there are a bevy of other notable talents on this side of the line of scrimmage as well.

So how does College Football 27 have the game between Louisville and Ole Miss playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Rebels on the virtual gridiron below:

Complete Preseason CFB27 Preview Series:

Game 3 vs. SMU

Game 4 vs. Wake Forest

Game 5 at NC State

Game 6 vs. Florida State

Game 7 at Syracuse

Game 8 vs. Stanford

Game 9 at Georgia Tech

Game 10 at North Carolina

Game 11 vs. Pitt

Game 12 at Kentucky

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(Photo of Louisville Players: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)