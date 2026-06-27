EA Sports College Football 27's Player Ratings for Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the summer in full swing, soon, we'll be getting another iteration of EA Sports' annual college football video game. This year's edition, 'EA Sports College Football 27,' is set to drop on July 9 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with an early access release set for July 2.

While most programs have north of 100 players when accounting for both scholarship players and walk-ons, EA Sports capped each team's roster size to 85. That being said, only 63 Louisville players opted in to be included on launch day, although more can be added in later updates.

Below are the overall ratings for all of the Louisville players that are included in the game on day one, as well as noting who did not make the launch day roster:

Quarterback

Lincoln Kienholz : 81 OVR

: 81 OVR Briggs Cherry : 74 OVR

: 74 OVR Davin Wydner: 74 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Ryan Zimmerman

Running Back

Isaac Brown : 92 OVR

: 92 OVR Keyjuan Brown : 87 OVR

: 87 OVR Marquise Davis : 80 OVR

: 80 OVR Lekhy Thompkins : 74 OVR

: 74 OVR Braxton Jennings: 71 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: N/A

Wide Receiver

Tre Richardson : 86 OVR

: 86 OVR Lawayne McCoy : 84 OVR

: 84 OVR Kris Hughes : 78 OVR

: 78 OVR TreyShun Hurry : 78 OVR

: 78 OVR Jackson Voth : 77 OVR

: 77 OVR Montavin Quisenberry : 77 OVR

: 77 OVR T.J. McWilliams : 71 OVR

: 71 OVR D.J. Williams: 65 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Payton Cook, Jakob Dixon, Rhys Dorsey, Marlon Harbin, Elizjah Lewis, Gavin Waddell

Tight End

Brody Foley : 85 OVR

: 85 OVR Jaleel Skinner : 81 OVR

: 81 OVR Justyn Reid : 77 OVR

: 77 OVR Hamilton Atkins: 67 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Dylan Mesman, Julius Miles

Offensive Line

Lance Robinson : 87 OVR

: 87 OVR Anwar O'Neal : 82 OVR

: 82 OVR Cason Henry : 80 OVR

: 80 OVR Eryx Daugherty : 78 OVR

: 78 OVR Johnnie Brown III : 77 OVR

: 77 OVR Evan Wibberley : 73 OVR

: 73 OVR Naeer Jackson : 72 OVR

: 72 OVR Sam Secrest : 70 OVR

: 70 OVR Charlie Edgeworth: 68 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Gradey Anthony, Bryten Close, Benjamin Corhei, Tyler Folmar, Cameron Gorin, Max Merz, Jarvis Strickland, Jimmy Williams III

Interior Defensive Line

Joshua Donald : 76 OVR

: 76 OVR Demeco Kennedy : 75 OVR

: 75 OVR Daylen Russell : 74 OVR

: 74 OVR Tommy Ziesmer: 73 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Bailey Abercrombie, Sam Dawson, Dillon Smith, Keon Webb

Defensive End

Clev Lubin : 92 OVR

: 92 OVR Tyler Thompson : 80 OVR

: 80 OVR A.J. Green : 79 OVR

: 79 OVR Jerod Smith II : 75 OVR

: 75 OVR Micah Carter : 73 OVR

: 73 OVR Maurice Davis : 69 OVR

: 69 OVR Eric Hazzard: 69 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Jon Adams

Linebacker

Stanquan Clark : 85 OVR

: 85 OVR Antonio Watts : 84 OVR

: 84 OVR T.J. Capers : 82 OVR

: 82 OVR Benjamin Perry : 72 OVR

: 72 OVR Jacob Smith : 72 OVR

: 72 OVR Cameron White : 70 OVR

: 70 OVR Taj Powell : 69 OVR

: 69 OVR Brady Ballart: 67 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Trent Carter, Caleb Matelau

Cornerback

Tayon Holloway : 87 OVR

: 87 OVR D.J. Waller Jr. : 78 OVR

: 78 OVR Myles Norwood : 77 OVR

: 77 OVR Jaydin Broadna x: 75 OVR

x: 75 OVR Santana Wilson : 75 OVR

: 75 OVR Brycen Scott : 72 OVR

: 72 OVR Kris Brunson: 69 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Antonio Harris

Safety

Koen Entringer : 83 OVR

: 83 OVR T.J. Banks : 76 OVR

: 76 OVR Blake Ruffin : 74 OVR

: 74 OVR Kaleb Beasley: 73 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Micah Rice, Jordan Vann

Special Teams

Placekicker Nick Keller : 77 OVR

: 77 OVR Punter Jacob Baker: 72 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Long Snapper Ryan Manis

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(Photo of Louie, Jeff Brohm: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)