EA Sports College Football 27's Player Ratings for Louisville
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LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the summer in full swing, soon, we'll be getting another iteration of EA Sports' annual college football video game. This year's edition, 'EA Sports College Football 27,' is set to drop on July 9 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with an early access release set for July 2.
While most programs have north of 100 players when accounting for both scholarship players and walk-ons, EA Sports capped each team's roster size to 85. That being said, only 63 Louisville players opted in to be included on launch day, although more can be added in later updates.
Below are the overall ratings for all of the Louisville players that are included in the game on day one, as well as noting who did not make the launch day roster:
Quarterback
- Lincoln Kienholz: 81 OVR
- Briggs Cherry: 74 OVR
- Davin Wydner: 74 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Ryan Zimmerman
Running Back
- Isaac Brown: 92 OVR
- Keyjuan Brown: 87 OVR
- Marquise Davis: 80 OVR
- Lekhy Thompkins: 74 OVR
- Braxton Jennings: 71 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: N/A
Wide Receiver
- Tre Richardson: 86 OVR
- Lawayne McCoy: 84 OVR
- Kris Hughes: 78 OVR
- TreyShun Hurry: 78 OVR
- Jackson Voth: 77 OVR
- Montavin Quisenberry: 77 OVR
- T.J. McWilliams: 71 OVR
- D.J. Williams: 65 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Payton Cook, Jakob Dixon, Rhys Dorsey, Marlon Harbin, Elizjah Lewis, Gavin Waddell
Tight End
- Brody Foley: 85 OVR
- Jaleel Skinner: 81 OVR
- Justyn Reid: 77 OVR
- Hamilton Atkins: 67 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Dylan Mesman, Julius Miles
Offensive Line
- Lance Robinson: 87 OVR
- Anwar O'Neal: 82 OVR
- Cason Henry: 80 OVR
- Eryx Daugherty: 78 OVR
- Johnnie Brown III: 77 OVR
- Evan Wibberley: 73 OVR
- Naeer Jackson: 72 OVR
- Sam Secrest: 70 OVR
- Charlie Edgeworth: 68 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Gradey Anthony, Bryten Close, Benjamin Corhei, Tyler Folmar, Cameron Gorin, Max Merz, Jarvis Strickland, Jimmy Williams III
Interior Defensive Line
- Joshua Donald: 76 OVR
- Demeco Kennedy: 75 OVR
- Daylen Russell: 74 OVR
- Tommy Ziesmer: 73 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Bailey Abercrombie, Sam Dawson, Dillon Smith, Keon Webb
Defensive End
- Clev Lubin: 92 OVR
- Tyler Thompson: 80 OVR
- A.J. Green: 79 OVR
- Jerod Smith II: 75 OVR
- Micah Carter: 73 OVR
- Maurice Davis: 69 OVR
- Eric Hazzard: 69 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Jon Adams
Linebacker
- Stanquan Clark: 85 OVR
- Antonio Watts: 84 OVR
- T.J. Capers: 82 OVR
- Benjamin Perry: 72 OVR
- Jacob Smith: 72 OVR
- Cameron White: 70 OVR
- Taj Powell: 69 OVR
- Brady Ballart: 67 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Trent Carter, Caleb Matelau
Cornerback
- Tayon Holloway: 87 OVR
- D.J. Waller Jr.: 78 OVR
- Myles Norwood: 77 OVR
- Jaydin Broadnax: 75 OVR
- Santana Wilson: 75 OVR
- Brycen Scott: 72 OVR
- Kris Brunson: 69 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Antonio Harris
Safety
- Koen Entringer: 83 OVR
- T.J. Banks: 76 OVR
- Blake Ruffin: 74 OVR
- Kaleb Beasley: 73 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Micah Rice, Jordan Vann
Special Teams
- Placekicker Nick Keller: 77 OVR
- Punter Jacob Baker: 72 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Long Snapper Ryan Manis
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(Photo of Louie, Jeff Brohm: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic