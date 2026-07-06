Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series: Game 3 vs. SMU

Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Cardinals On SI are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2026 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 27.'

Today, we're looking at Louisville's home and ACC opener against SMU.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's start to their virtual season could have been on better footing.

Squaring off with Ole Miss for a top-25 matchup down in Nashville, the Cardinals dug themselves into a 22-point hole that they couldn't quite get themselves out of, eventually falling 48-37 to the Rebels. UofL falls to 0-1 overall and 0-0 in ACC play so far in our Preseason CFB27 Series.

As you can tell by the final score, it was a shootout down in the Music City, with the two teams combining for 1,114 yards of offense. UofL quarterback Lincoln Kienholz threw the ball all over the yard, going 34-for-54 for 448 yards and three touchdowns - while RB Isaac Brown was held to just 47 yards. Meanwhile, Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss was surgical, throwing 28-for-33 for 323 yards and three touchdowns, with RB Kewan Lacy adding 178 yards and two scores on the ground.

This week, since FCS teams (like Villanova) are not in College Football 27, we have SMU for Louisville's first ACC matchup of the virtual season. In College Football 27, the Mustangs sport an 83 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 87 overall and their defense at 80 overall.

The offense is loaded with playmakers, as SMU's five highest-rated players are on that side of the line of scrimmage. OT P.J. Williams (92 OVR) and OG Addison Nichols (91 OVR) anchor the offensive line, while QB Kevin Jennings (89 OVR) and RB Kendrick Raphael (87 OVR) highlight the backfield.

The Mustangs' defense isn't as prolific, but it has some decent players. Edge rusher Marques White (84 OVR) is a noteworthy fixture of the defensive line, while S Jimmy Wyrick (83 OVR) holds down the back end.

So how does College Football 27 have the game between Louisville and SMU playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Mustangs on the virtual gridiron below:

Complete Preseason CFB27 Preview Series:

Game 1 vs. Ole Miss

Game 4 vs. Wake Forest

Game 5 at NC State

Game 6 vs. Florida State

Game 7 at Syracuse

Game 8 vs. Stanford

Game 9 at Georgia Tech

Game 10 at North Carolina

Game 11 vs. Pitt

Game 12 at Kentucky

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(Photo of Isaac Brown: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)