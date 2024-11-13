Louisville Moves Up in Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2024
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program wasn't in action this past weekend, just like with the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, their standing in the College Football Playoff rankings did go up.
Like last week, the CFP selection committee views the Cardinals (6-3, 4-2 ACC) in slightly higher regard than the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. The committee placed Louisville at the No. 19 spot in their second rankings of 2024, up from the No. 222 spot last week.
Following a bit of a midseason slump, Louisville is starting to surge in a positive direction. They were able to mount a 20-point comeback at Boston College for a 31-27 win, then most recently before the bye, took down Clemson 33-21 in Death Valley for their first ever win over the Tigers.
Next up, Louisville heads out west for their first ever matchup against Stanford. Kickoff against the Cardinal is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Full College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings (2024 Week 12)
- Oregon (10-0)
- Ohio State (8-1)
- Texas (8-1)
- Penn State (8-1)
- Indiana (10-0)
- BYU (9-0)
- Tennessee (8-1)
- Notre Dame (8-1)
- Miami (9-1)
- Alabama (7-2)
- Ole Miss (8-2)
- Georgia (7-2)
- Boise State (8-1)
- SMU (8-1)
- Texas A&M (7-2)
- Kansas State (7-2)
- Colorado (7-2)
- Washington State (8-1)
- Louisville (6-3)
- Clemson (7-2)
- South Carolina (6-3)
- LSU (6-3)
- Missouri (7-2)
- Army (9-0)
- Tulane (8-2)
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
