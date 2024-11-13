Louisville Report

Louisville Moves Up in Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2024

The Cardinals had this past weekend off, but benefitted from a chaotic week of college football.

Matthew McGavic

Aug 31, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs the ball against the Austin Peay Governors during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Austin Peay 62-0. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs the ball against the Austin Peay Governors during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Austin Peay 62-0. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program wasn't in action this past weekend, just like with the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, their standing in the College Football Playoff rankings did go up.

Like last week, the CFP selection committee views the Cardinals (6-3, 4-2 ACC) in slightly higher regard than the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. The committee placed Louisville at the No. 19 spot in their second rankings of 2024, up from the No. 222 spot last week.

Following a bit of a midseason slump, Louisville is starting to surge in a positive direction. They were able to mount a 20-point comeback at Boston College for a 31-27 win, then most recently before the bye, took down Clemson 33-21 in Death Valley for their first ever win over the Tigers.

Next up, Louisville heads out west for their first ever matchup against Stanford. Kickoff against the Cardinal is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Full College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings (2024 Week 12)

  1. Oregon (10-0)
  2. Ohio State (8-1)
  3. Texas (8-1)
  4. Penn State (8-1)
  5. Indiana (10-0)
  6. BYU (9-0)
  7. Tennessee (8-1)
  8. Notre Dame (8-1)
  9. Miami (9-1)
  10. Alabama (7-2)
  11. Ole Miss (8-2)
  12. Georgia (7-2)
  13. Boise State (8-1)
  14. SMU (8-1)
  15. Texas A&M (7-2)
  16. Kansas State (7-2)
  17. Colorado (7-2)
  18. Washington State (8-1)
  19. Louisville (6-3)
  20. Clemson (7-2)
  21. South Carolina (6-3)
  22. LSU (6-3)
  23. Missouri (7-2)
  24. Army (9-0)
  25. Tulane (8-2)

(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

