Louisville's PFF Grades from the Boca Raton Bowl vs. Toledo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Make that back-to-back bowl wins for the Louisville football program.

The Cardinals took on Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl to wrap up the 2025 season, and while it was a clunky start, they wound up taking down the Rockets to the tune of 27-22 down in South Florida. Louisville finishes the season at 9-4, marking the third straight season of winning at least nine games - all under head coach Jeff Brohm.

With a performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against Toledo:

As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.

Team Grades

Overall: 73.8

Offense: 72.5

Passing: 60.0

Pass Blocking: 64.1

Receiving: 69.8

Running: 80.2

Run Blocking: 63.2

Defense: 68.9

Run Defense: 67.8

Tacking: 55.3

Pass Rush: 70.0

Coverage: 66.7

Individual Offensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter

*Key: Grade (snap count)

WR Caullin Lacy -- 89.9 (35) RB Isaac Brown -- 75.0 (29) RB Keyjuan Brown -- 72.3 (35) RT Rasheed Miller -- 70.2 (64) QB Miller Moss -- 67.3 (64) WR Antonio Meeks -- 66.3 (52) RG Jordan Church -- 65.1 (64) C Pete Nygra -- 64.4 (64) TE Hamilton Atkins -- 60.0 (1) LT Mak Pounders -- 60.0 (1) WR TreyShun Hurry -- 59.0 (59) WR T.J. McWilliams -- 58.8 (10) LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 57.9 (64) TE Nate Kurisky -- 57.2 (36) LG Lance Robinson -- 55.9 (64) WR Jaedon King -- 55.8 (4) WR Kris Hughes -- 53.9 (10) TE Jaleel Skinner -- 46.3 (48)

Individual Defensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter

*Key: Grade (snap count)

S Corey Gordon Jr. -- 80.7 (46) DE Clev Lubin -- 79.4 (46) DE A.J. Green -- 76.3 (58) DT Jerry Lawson -- 74.9 (25) CB Rodney Johnson -- 71.9 (37) CB Jabari Mack -- 69.3 (75) S Blake Ruffin -- 68.4 (27) DT Jayshaun Coffman -- 67.8 (10) CB Tayon Holloway -- 63.7 (37) S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 60.3 (75) DT Jordan Guerad -- 60.0 (60) DE Maurice Davis -- 58.9 (4) LB Kalib Perry -- 58.9 (36) S JoJo Evans -- 57.9 (75) DE Justin Beadles -- 57.5 (16) LB T.J. Quinn -- 57.2 (49) DT Denzel Lowry -- 57.0 (55) DE Micah Carter -- 55.1 (26) LB Stanquan Clark -- 40.6 (26) LB T.J. Capers -- 37.8 (42)

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo via Jeff Romance - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky