Louisville's PFF Grades from the Boca Raton Bowl vs. Toledo

The Cardinals outlasted the Rockets to win the Boca Raton Bowl.
Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Toledo Rockets wide receiver Junior Vandeross III (2) is tackled by the Louisville Cardinals defense during the third quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Toledo Rockets wide receiver Junior Vandeross III (2) is tackled by the Louisville Cardinals defense during the third quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Make that back-to-back bowl wins for the Louisville football program.

The Cardinals took on Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl to wrap up the 2025 season, and while it was a clunky start, they wound up taking down the Rockets to the tune of 27-22 down in South Florida. Louisville finishes the season at 9-4, marking the third straight season of winning at least nine games - all under head coach Jeff Brohm.

With a performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against Toledo:

As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.

Team Grades

  • Overall: 73.8
  • Offense: 72.5
  • Passing: 60.0
  • Pass Blocking: 64.1
  • Receiving: 69.8
  • Running: 80.2
  • Run Blocking: 63.2
  • Defense: 68.9
  • Run Defense: 67.8
  • Tacking: 55.3
  • Pass Rush: 70.0
  • Coverage: 66.7

Individual Offensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. WR Caullin Lacy -- 89.9 (35)
  2. RB Isaac Brown -- 75.0 (29)
  3. RB Keyjuan Brown -- 72.3 (35)
  4. RT Rasheed Miller -- 70.2 (64)
  5. QB Miller Moss -- 67.3 (64)
  6. WR Antonio Meeks -- 66.3 (52)
  7. RG Jordan Church -- 65.1 (64)
  8. C Pete Nygra -- 64.4 (64)
  9. TE Hamilton Atkins -- 60.0 (1)
  10. LT Mak Pounders -- 60.0 (1)
  11. WR TreyShun Hurry -- 59.0 (59)
  12. WR T.J. McWilliams -- 58.8 (10)
  13. LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 57.9 (64)
  14. TE Nate Kurisky -- 57.2 (36)
  15. LG Lance Robinson -- 55.9 (64)
  16. WR Jaedon King -- 55.8 (4)
  17. WR Kris Hughes -- 53.9 (10)
  18. TE Jaleel Skinner -- 46.3 (48)

Individual Defensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. S Corey Gordon Jr. -- 80.7 (46)
  2. DE Clev Lubin -- 79.4 (46)
  3. DE A.J. Green -- 76.3 (58)
  4. DT Jerry Lawson -- 74.9 (25)
  5. CB Rodney Johnson -- 71.9 (37)
  6. CB Jabari Mack -- 69.3 (75)
  7. S Blake Ruffin -- 68.4 (27)
  8. DT Jayshaun Coffman -- 67.8 (10)
  9. CB Tayon Holloway -- 63.7 (37)
  10. S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 60.3 (75)
  11. DT Jordan Guerad -- 60.0 (60)
  12. DE Maurice Davis -- 58.9 (4)
  13. LB Kalib Perry -- 58.9 (36)
  14. S JoJo Evans -- 57.9 (75)
  15. DE Justin Beadles -- 57.5 (16)
  16. LB T.J. Quinn -- 57.2 (49)
  17. DT Denzel Lowry -- 57.0 (55)
  18. DE Micah Carter -- 55.1 (26)
  19. LB Stanquan Clark -- 40.6 (26)
  20. LB T.J. Capers -- 37.8 (42)

