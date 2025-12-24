Louisville's PFF Grades from the Boca Raton Bowl vs. Toledo
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Make that back-to-back bowl wins for the Louisville football program.
The Cardinals took on Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl to wrap up the 2025 season, and while it was a clunky start, they wound up taking down the Rockets to the tune of 27-22 down in South Florida. Louisville finishes the season at 9-4, marking the third straight season of winning at least nine games - all under head coach Jeff Brohm.
With a performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against Toledo:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 73.8
- Offense: 72.5
- Passing: 60.0
- Pass Blocking: 64.1
- Receiving: 69.8
- Running: 80.2
- Run Blocking: 63.2
- Defense: 68.9
- Run Defense: 67.8
- Tacking: 55.3
- Pass Rush: 70.0
- Coverage: 66.7
Individual Offensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- WR Caullin Lacy -- 89.9 (35)
- RB Isaac Brown -- 75.0 (29)
- RB Keyjuan Brown -- 72.3 (35)
- RT Rasheed Miller -- 70.2 (64)
- QB Miller Moss -- 67.3 (64)
- WR Antonio Meeks -- 66.3 (52)
- RG Jordan Church -- 65.1 (64)
- C Pete Nygra -- 64.4 (64)
- TE Hamilton Atkins -- 60.0 (1)
- LT Mak Pounders -- 60.0 (1)
- WR TreyShun Hurry -- 59.0 (59)
- WR T.J. McWilliams -- 58.8 (10)
- LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 57.9 (64)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 57.2 (36)
- LG Lance Robinson -- 55.9 (64)
- WR Jaedon King -- 55.8 (4)
- WR Kris Hughes -- 53.9 (10)
- TE Jaleel Skinner -- 46.3 (48)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- S Corey Gordon Jr. -- 80.7 (46)
- DE Clev Lubin -- 79.4 (46)
- DE A.J. Green -- 76.3 (58)
- DT Jerry Lawson -- 74.9 (25)
- CB Rodney Johnson -- 71.9 (37)
- CB Jabari Mack -- 69.3 (75)
- S Blake Ruffin -- 68.4 (27)
- DT Jayshaun Coffman -- 67.8 (10)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 63.7 (37)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 60.3 (75)
- DT Jordan Guerad -- 60.0 (60)
- DE Maurice Davis -- 58.9 (4)
- LB Kalib Perry -- 58.9 (36)
- S JoJo Evans -- 57.9 (75)
- DE Justin Beadles -- 57.5 (16)
- LB T.J. Quinn -- 57.2 (49)
- DT Denzel Lowry -- 57.0 (55)
- DE Micah Carter -- 55.1 (26)
- LB Stanquan Clark -- 40.6 (26)
- LB T.J. Capers -- 37.8 (42)
(Photo via Jeff Romance - Imagn Images)
