Louisville Placed in Top-15 of First College Football Playoff Rankings of 2025
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With as much debate as the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and the USA TODAY Coaches Poll both drum up, neither poll truly matters in this day and age of college football. The one that does, which is the College Football Playoff rankings, dropped their first poll of 2025 on Tuesday.
The Louisville football program came in at No. 14 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 15 in the most recent USA TODAY Coaches Poll. The CFP selection committee side sides with the Coaches Poll, placing them at the No. 15 spot in their first rankings of 2025.
It marks the first appearance in the College Football Playoff Rankings for the Cardinals (7-1, 4-1 ACC) since the second rankings of last season. Louisville has been listed in nine of the 13 CFP Rankings since head coach Jeff Brohm took over in 2023, and it's their highest ranking since coming in at No. 15 in the final rankings of the 2023 season.
It's a well-earned spot in the first CFP rankings for Louisville. Their lone loss is to No. 14 Virginia, plus they have wins over No. 18 Miami and No. 24 Pitt. Not to mention they also took down James Madison, who is receiving votes in the AP Top 25, earlier this season.
Next up, Louisville will come back home to L&N Stadium for a matchup with Cal. Kickoff against the Golden Bears is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Full College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings (2025 Week 11)
1. Ohio State (8-0)
2. Indiana (9-0)
3. Texas A&M (8-0)
4. Alabama (7-1)
5. Georgia (7-1)
6. Ole Moss (8-1)
7. BYU (8-0)
8. Texas Tech (8-1)
9. Oregon (7-1)
10. Notre Dame (6-2)
11. Texas (7-2)
12. Oklahoma (7-2)
13. Utah (7-2)
14. Virginia (8-1)
15. Louisville (7-1)
16. Vanderbilt (7-2)
17. Georgia Tech (8-1)
18. Miami (6-2)
19. USC (6-2)
20. Iowa (6-2)
21. Michigan (7-2)
22. Missouri (6-2)
23. Washington (6-2)
24. Pitt (7-2)
25. Tennessee (6-3)
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Keyjuan Brown: Brian Bishop - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky