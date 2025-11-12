Louisville Falls in Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2025
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After suffering a home overtime loss to Cal this past weekend, as expected, the Louisville football program's standing in the College Football Playoff rankings took a bit of a hit.
While the Associated Press Top 25 Poll put UofL at No. 19 and the USA TODAY Coaches Poll had them at No. 21, the CFP selection committee views the Cardinals (7-2, 4-2 ACC) right in the middle. The committee placed Louisville at the No. 20 spot in their second rankings of 2025, down from the No. 15 spot last week.
This past weekend, Louisville could not make winning plays when they absolutely had to, eventually falling 29-26 to Cal to see their ACC and College Football Playoff hopes take a massive hit in the process. QB Miller Moss went just 20-of-38 for 203 yards, and the Cardinals as a whole put up just 351 yards offense, while also giving up a season-worst 427 yards to the Golden Bears.
Next up, Louisville has a short turnaround, and will host Clemson for a primetime weeknight showdown. Kickoff against the Tigers is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Full College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings (2025 Week 12 - Second Rankings)
1. Ohio State (9-0)
2. Indiana (10-0)
3. Texas A&M (9-0)
4. Alabama (8-1)
5. Georgia (8-1)
6. Texas Tech (9-1)
7. Ole Miss (9-1)
8. Oregon (8-1)
9. Notre Dame (7-2)
10. Texas (7-2)
11. Oklahoma (7-2)
12. BYU (8-1)
13. Utah (7-2)
14. Vanderbilt (8-2)
15. Miami (7-2)
16. Georgia Tech (8-1)
17. USC (7-2)
18. Michigan (7-2)
19. Virginia (8-2)
20. Louisville (7-2)
21. Iowa (6-3)
22. Pitt (7-2)
23. Tennessee (6-3)
24. South Florida (7-2)
25. Cincinnati (7-2)
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky