'26 OL Charlie Edgeworth Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's recent recruiting efforts in the Class of 2026 are continuing to produce immediate dividends.
Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School offensive lineman Charlie Edgeworth announced Monday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over Florida, Kentucky, Purdue, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and others, and is teammates with fellow 2026 UofL commit and Elite 11 finalist quarterback Briggs Cherry.
Edgeworth is the third commitment for the Cards over the last two days, as Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood cornerback Kris Brunson and Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes offensive lineman Benjamin Corhei both committed on Monday. Brunson and Corhei are coming off of visits to the campus this past weekend, while Edgeworth did so the weekend before.
The 6-foot-7, 325-pound lineman ranks as high as the No. 14 prospect in the state of Tennessee and the No. 38 offensive tackle in the cycle, per 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 1,186 recruit in the nation.
This past season, Edgeworth and Cherry nearly helped lead Baylor School to a state championship. The duo guided the Red Raiders to a 12-1 record, with the lone loss being a 27-21 decision to McCallie in the DII Class 3A state championship game.
Louisville now sports a 19-man 2026 recruiting class following Edgeworth's commitment. It's a class that ranks as high as No. 23 in the nation, per 247Sports.
(Photo of Charlie Edgeworth, Jeff Brohm via Twitter/X)
