'25 OL Chastan Brown Names Louisville to Top Seven
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is firmly in the mix for one of the most athletically gifted offensive lineman prospects in the Class of 2025.
Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside offensive tackle Chastan Brown dropped his top seven schools on Monday, with the Cardinals still in the running for his commitment. Georgia State, Houston, NC State, Pittsburgh, UCF and West Virginia are also in the mix.
While there are seven finalists, it appears to be mainly a two-horse race between Louisville and UCF for Brown. The Knights received a pair of crystal ball predictions on June 3, but after Brown took his official visit to the Cardinals later that week, it seemed to open the door for UofL to sneak in.
"It's kind of difficult right now between UCF and Louisville," he told 247Sports after his visit.
Standing at 6-foot-7 and 240-pounds, Brown is regarded as the No. 20 tackle in the class, the No. 30 prospect in the talent-rich state of Georgia, and the No. 188 recruit in the nation per 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as a four-star prospect and the No. 240 recruit nationally.
In what was his first year playing varsity football, Brown shined this past season. He helped Northside rush for 1,616 yards and 19 touchdowns, and was named the Region 1-6A OL of the Year.
Louisville currently sports an 11-man recruiting class in the 2025 cycle.
(Photo of Chastan Brown via Northside HS Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter