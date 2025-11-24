Louisville WR Chris Bell to Miss Governor's Cup vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Amongst the myriad of other injuries, the Louisville football program will not have their top weapon in the passing game against their arch rival this weekend.
Wide receiver Chris Bell will be out for the Cardinals upcoming Governor's Cup showdown against Kentucky, head coach Jeff Brohm announced Monday during his weekly press conference.
The 6-foot-2 and 220 pound outside receiver has had a fantastic final season at the college level. Starting all 11 games up to this point, Bell has logged 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns in the process.
His 83.4 yards per game is second in the ACC, behind only Duce Robinson's 92.8 at FSU, and 13th in the FBS. He has earned ACC Wide Receiver of the Week three times this season, and is a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.
Bell is the latest in a long line of impactful injuries suffered by Louisville this season. The Cardinals entered their past game against SMU with starting quarterback Miller Moss, star running back Isaac Brown, surging running back Keyjuan Brown, and standout linebacker Antonio Watts all sidelined.
Additionally, during the game itself, wide receiver Caullin Lacy, edge rushers Micah Carter and A.J. Green, plus defensive tackles Jordan Guerad and Rene Konga all sustained varying injuries as well. The Cardinals eventually lost 38-6 to the Mustangs, extending their losing streak to three consecutive.
Bell has made steady improvements each year in college. Starting all 13 games in 2024, the outside receiver caught 43 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns, all of which were second on the team to Ja'Corey Brooks. 2023 was his breakout season, one where he caught 29 passes for 407 yards and two scores.
Up to this point in his collegiate career, all of which has been spent at Louisville, Bell has 151 receptions for 2,166 yards and 12 touchdowns. The reception total is good for 12th all-time program history, while the yardage total comes in at 13th.
Louisville will kickoff their regular season finale against Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
