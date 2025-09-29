Louisville's Chris Bell and T.J. Quinn Named to ACC's Players of the Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell and inside linebacker T.J. Quinn has both been named to the Atlantic Coast Conference's Players of the Week, the ACC announced Monday.
The Cardinals have had a player named to the ACC Players of the Week in three of their first four games of the 2025 season. Running back Isaac Brown earned that honor after his 126 yards/two touchdown effort vs. Eastern Kentucky, while Quinn was named after 11 tackles and a sack vs. James Madison.
Bell is coming off of a career performance against Pitt, catching 10 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound wideout's receptions and yardage marks were both career-highs, and it was the third 100-yard game of his collegiate career.
Quinn played a massive role in Louisville's 34-27 win over the Panthers. He snagged two interceptions, both of which came in the fourth quarter, while his pass break up and QB hurry forced a turnover on downs in the final period. He also logged five tackles.
Bell has had a good start to his final season at the college level. The senior from Yazoo City, Miss. has started all four games so far this season, logging 23 receptions for 332 yards and two touchdowns in the process. His 83.0 yards per game is fifth in the ACC and 28th in the FBS.
Quinn is also off to a hot start to the 2025 season. In his four starts, his 22 tackles once again leads the team, while his two picks is tied with Antonio Watts for most on the team. He also has a sack and a pass break up.
Louisville will be back in action this weekend, returning home to host No. 24 Virginia. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
