Louisville Secures Commitment From '25 EDGE C.J. May
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has officially secured the crown jewel in their 2025 recruiting class.
C.J. May, a four-star defensive end hailing from Highland Home (Ala.) HS, announced Saturday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville primarily over Auburn Syracuse and Washington; but also held offers from Clemson, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee and others.
A former verbal pledge to Notre Dame, May backed off his commitment to the Irish this past February, and Louisville took full advantage. He took an unofficial visit not long after his decommitment, then returned for an official visit last month.
"I have been building a relationship with the staff for over a year now, and it has gone very well," May told Louisville Report after his OV. "We talk about a little bit of everything. It’s bigger than just football. They call me and my parents multiple times weekly just to check in and see how we are doing. We obviously talk football, and where I fit into the future of Louisville Football."
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end is regarded as a four-star prospect in two of the four major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 146 recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. He comes in as the 306th-ranked prospect in the class per the 247Sports Composite.
May had an incredibly productive junior campaign for Highland Home. In 12 games tracked by MaxPreps, he tallied 54 total tackles, 10.0 for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, six pass breakups and an interception returned for a touchdown.
Louisville now boasts an 13-man recruiting class in the 2025 cycle with May's commitment. He's the fourth defensive line commit in the class, and the seventh on the defensive side of the ball.
(Photo of C.J. May via Irish Breakdown)
