Top-150 '25 EDGE C.J. May Talks Louisville Visit, Recruitment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - June is in line to potentially be a massive recruiting month for the Louisville football program. The Cardinals are in line to host over 30 Class of 2025 prospects this month, and hosted 14 this past weekend alone.
One such visitor from the weekend is C.J. May, making his first official visit to Louisville after taking a pair of unofficials over the last year. The edge rusher from Highland Home (Ala.) HS got to see the facilities and campus once again, as well as Churchill Downs and the Muhammad Ali Center.
"The visit was good," May told Louisville Report. "This is my third time on campus, so I’ve pretty much seen all of campus. It was nice to get around the city, and see some things like the Ali Center!"
May has been a longtime target of the staff, getting offered last June after taking an unofficial visit. Even after committing to Notre Dame in September, Louisville still kept in touch. He backed off his verbal pledge to the Fighting Irish this past February, and was back on Louisville's campus for another unofficial visit a month later.
"I have been building a relationship with the staff for over a year now, and it has gone very well," May said. "We talk about a little bit of everything. It’s bigger than just football. They call me and my parents multiple times weekly just to check in and see how we are doing. We obviously talk football, and where I fit into the future of Louisville Football."
May says that relationship building has been the biggest thing for him throughout his recruitment, and Louisville has certainly made a concerted effort on that front. He's developed great bonds with co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen - who has been his primary recruiter - as well as recruiting coordinator Pete Nochta and Brady Brohm.
Even fellow 2025 UofL commits Mason Mims and Jake Cook remain in constant contact with him. May also says he has developed a relationship with All-American edge rusher Ashton Gillotte.
"They definitely have put the full court press on me," May said. "They have made me a top priority. Seeing who my recruiters are also reflect that."
There's a reason why the staff is so invested in May's recruitment. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end is regarded as a four-star prospect, and ranks as high as the No. 145 recruit in the 2025 cycle.
As you can imagine, May had a very productive junior campaign for Highland Home. In 12 games tracked by MaxPreps, he tallied 54 total tackles, 10.0 for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, six pass breakups and an interceptions returned for a touchdown.
Given how Louisville was anchored mainly by their defense in year one of the Jeff Brohm era, the staff has shown how he can fit into their system. He certainly likes their aggressive approach and the opportunity to make plays.
"They play aggressive defense, and allow for guys like me to get after the QB," May said. "They’ve broke down my film, and showed me how I compare to guys and fit in their system."
Of course, being a highly regarded prospect, Louisville isn't the only player in May's recruitment. He says that Washington and Syracuse have also been recruiting him hard, he plans on taking a visit to Vanderbilt this weekend, and both Ole Miss and Auburn are still in the picture.
May says that he plans on committing after he takes his summer official visits.
"My commitment date is coming pretty soon after Summer OV’s are over," he said."
(Photo of Ashton Gillotte, C.J. May via University of Louisville Athletics)
