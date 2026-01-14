Louisville DE C.J. May Enters Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football defensive end C.J. May has entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media.

May is one of 24 scholarship players for Louisville to announce his intentions to enter the portal in this cycle. Fortunately, the Cardinals have gained all their losses and then some, as they have secured 25 transfer commitments thus far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up back on Jan. 2, and it is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound edge rusher was Louisville's highest-ranked prospect in their 2025 recruiting class, however, he did not make an appearance in his true freshman campaign this past season. With players like Clev Lubin, Wesley Bailey, A.J. Green and others in front of him, it made the path to immediate playing time difficult.

May was regarded as a four-star prospect by two of the three major recruiting services, and came in as the No. 487 prospect in the cycle, per the 247Sports Composite. He chose UofL over Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of C.J. May via University of Louisville Athletics)

