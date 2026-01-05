Missouri Transfer RB Marquise Davis Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Make that a trio of portal additions for the Louisville football program.

Former Missouri running back Marquise Davis announced Monday that he has committed to the Cardinals. Davis is coming off of an official visit this past weekend.

Davis is Louisville's third portal commitment of the cycle, joining Kentucky cornerback D.J. Waller and Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. The three are the first to offset 21 portal defections that UofL has seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up this past Friday, and is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 6-foot-0, 204-pound running back played in just three games during his true freshman season to preserve his redshirt, rushing for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 34 attempts. Most of this came in Missouri's 52-10 win against Louisiana, with Davis rushing for 113 yards and a score on 20 attempts.

Davis was a highly-regarded prospect coming out of high school, ranked as the No. 162 recruit in the Class of 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite. He originally committed to Kentucky before flipping to Mizzou, but also held offers from Florida, Indiana, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and others.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Marquise Davis: Jay Biggerstaff - Imagn Images)

