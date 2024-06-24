Louisville Makes Final Four for '25 EDGE C.J. May
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the Louisville's football program's top targets in the Class of 2025 is one step closer to becoming a Cardinal.
Highland Home (Ala.) HS defensive end C.J. May announced the final four schools in his recruitment on Monday, and Louisville is still in the running for his commitment. Syracuse, Washington and Auburn also made the cut, and May will announce his decision on July 13.
A former verbal pledge to Notre Dame, May backed off his commitment to the Irish this past February, and Louisville took full advantage. He took an unofficial visit not long after his decommitment, then returned for an official visit earlier this month.
"I have been building a relationship with the staff for over a year now, and it has gone very well," May told Louisville Report after his OV. "We talk about a little bit of everything. It’s bigger than just football. They call me and my parents multiple times weekly just to check in and see how we are doing. We obviously talk football, and where I fit into the future of Louisville Football."
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end is regarded as a four-star prospect in three of the four major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 145 recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. He comes in as the 305th-ranked prospect in the class per the 247Sports Composite.
May had an incredibly productive junior campaign for Highland Home. In 12 games tracked by MaxPreps, he tallied 54 total tackles, 10.0 for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, six pass breakups and an interceptions returned for a touchdown.
Louisville currently sports an 11-man recruiting class in the 2025 cycle.
(Photo of C.J. May via Irish Breakdown)
